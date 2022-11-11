Dublin girls volleyball programs enjoy a season to remember

With all three schools reaching a district final for the first time in the same season, the future looks bright for the Dublin girls volleyball programs.

Jerome and Coffman each won Division I district titles, with seventh-seeded Scioto losing to second-seeded Watterson 26-24, 25-20, 25-14 in a district final Oct. 29.

Competing in the program’s first district final, the eighth-seeded Celtics defeated third-seeded Olentangy Orange 25-22, 25-20, 20-25, 15-25, 15-9 before losing to Watterson in a regional semifinal 25-11, 25-23, 25-22 is Nov. 3.

Sixth-seeded Coffman defeated ninth-seeded Pickerington Central 25-20, 25-21, 19-25, 20-25, 15-12 in a district final before losing to Olentangy Liberty 25-23, 25-17, 25-18 in a regional semifinal.

The programs’ success was special for second-year Jerome Coach Andrea Baylin, who is a 2010 Graduate of Coffman, where she excelled in volleyball and basketball. She was inducted into the Coffman athletics hall of fame in August.

