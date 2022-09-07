Dublin Coffman preparing to make push for state

Figuring out how to shave as many strokes as possible has been at the center of the Dublin Coffman girls golf team’s focus this season.

Toward that pursuit, Chipping has been one area in which the Shamrocks have worked extensively under new Coach Megan Weaver.

Weaver coached the Dublin middle school program last year before succeeding Randy Patton, who retired after leading the Shamrocks to five state tournament berths in 10 seasons.

“It’s been really fun (getting to know Weaver),” junior Alex DeRee said. “She helps us a lot with Chipping especially.”

According to senior Ellie Lim, focusing on Chipping “is good because where the course is shorter, Chipping is really crucial.”

Coffman is looking for any edge he can get, especially considering the postseason stakes.

