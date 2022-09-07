Dublin Coffman preparing to make push for state

Figuring out how to shave as many strokes as possible has been at the center of the Dublin Coffman girls golf team’s focus this season.

Toward that pursuit, Chipping has been one area in which the Shamrocks have worked extensively under new Coach Megan Weaver.

Weaver coached the Dublin middle school program last year before succeeding Randy Patton, who retired after leading the Shamrocks to five state tournament berths in 10 seasons.

“It’s been really fun (getting to know Weaver),” junior Alex DeRee said. “She helps us a lot with Chipping especially.”

According to senior Ellie Lim, focusing on Chipping “is good because where the course is shorter, Chipping is really crucial.”

Coffman is looking for any edge he can get, especially considering the postseason stakes.

New Albany has won four consecutive Division I state championships and was 15-0 in the OCC-Central Division through three rounds of the league tournament, with Coffman in second at 12-3. The final round was Sept. 12 at New Albany Links.

While the Eagles averaged 306 and Coffman averaged 329.3 in the first three rounds, Dublin Jerome from the OCC-Cardinal was leading central Ohio in stroke average through three rounds of its league competition at 290.3. The Celtics finished third at state last year.

Central Ohio has had only two teams and two individuals qualify for the state tournament in each of the past 16 years, but the top three teams and top three individuals not on Qualifying teams will advance from district to state this season.

There will be four sectionals, with Blacklick Woods, Oakhaven and Pickaway Country Club holding events Oct. 4 and Westchester hosting the other Oct. 5. The top three teams at each Sectional advance to district Oct. 12 at New Albany Links.

Coffman made it to state as a team in 2020, placing seventh after earning a district runner-up finish behind New Albany.

Lim qualified for state individually last season.

The Shamrocks shot 650 at the 2020 state tournament as Lim carded 160 to turn in their second-best score, while DeRee shot 173 for their fourth-best finish.

At district last season, Coffman finished fourth with a 349 that was 44 strokes out of second but just two strokes behind third-place finisher Watkins Memorial. Lim tied for fifth with a 77 and earned one of the two individual berths to state.

DeRee and senior Sara Mizer, who have taken the next two spots in Coffman’s regular lineup behind Lim, also competed at district last season.

Another team Coffman likely will battle for a state spot is Olentangy, which returned one of the area’s Stronger players in senior Olivia Drankwalter and has been boosted by the addition of freshman Meadow Tian.

Tian averaged 68.7 while winning each of the first three rounds of the OCC-Buckeye tournament, and her team averaged 294.3.

Freshmen Emery Warner and Riley DeRee have joined Coffman’s lineup, which also has included senior returnee Alexis Colombo.

“With Jerome and New Albany being pretty secure at having the one and two spots (in the area), it’s tough,” Weaver said. “It’s exciting that there’s a chance with the addition of that third (state-qualifying) spot. We absolutely have our eye on it and have practiced a lot in hopes of securing it.

“I’ve been impressed with how the girls have struggled with a hole or a couple shots and have really turned things around on the next hole and not given up.”

While Alex DeRee believes she has “started straightening out” her swing and has improved her short game, Lim has been pleased with her consistency after she finished 45th (166) at state last season.

“We can get some pretty good scores individually, but we need to have a day where we’re all having our best (scores),” Lim said. “Definitely, last year at state was really rough comparing it to my sophomore year. This year I haven’t been going crazy under and crazy over like I had for the past few years, so I’m glad about that. I played in a lot of summer tournaments, which helps, too.”

[email protected]

@UlreyThisWeek