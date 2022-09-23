Dublin basketball guard Courtney Anderson Jr. commits to Colorado

Dublin (Calif.) high school basketball Coach Tom Costello thinks his star 6-foot-6 shooting guard Courtney Anderson Jr. could be a little more selfish.

“Everything he scores is efficient, everything is in the flow,” Costello said. “He doesn’t force things.”

So it makes sense that Anderson, the son of former NFL tight end by the same name, was low key and not flashy when deciding on his college choice.

Friday on Twitter, Anderson announced he was “100 percent” committed to Colorado. No other words were needed. No bright lights or video montage necessary. Anderson just gets his work done, plays hard and loves to win.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button