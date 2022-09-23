Dublin basketball guard Courtney Anderson Jr. commits to Colorado

Dublin (Calif.) high school basketball Coach Tom Costello thinks his star 6-foot-6 shooting guard Courtney Anderson Jr. could be a little more selfish.

“Everything he scores is efficient, everything is in the flow,” Costello said. “He doesn’t force things.”

So it makes sense that Anderson, the son of former NFL tight end by the same name, was low key and not flashy when deciding on his college choice.

Friday on Twitter, Anderson announced he was “100 percent” committed to Colorado. No other words were needed. No bright lights or video montage necessary. Anderson just gets his work done, plays hard and loves to win.

The 3-star recruit, ranked the No. 37 Recruit in California by 247Sports, picked the Buffaloes over six other schools that offered him: Arizona State, Cal, Nevada, Cal Poly, San Jose State and USF.

Anderson earned first-team All-Metro honors last season by The San Francisco Chronicle after averaging 20.1 points per game for the Bay Area’s No. 17 teams.

His unselfish play on court reflects his humble nature off it, Costello said. Anderson carries a 3.7 grade point average.

“He’s quiet, likable, his teachers and teammates love him,” Costello said. “He’s sort of a coach’s dream.”