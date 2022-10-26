Dublin Arts Council to welcome back Japanese ceramicist Nov. 8-Dec. 15

Dublin Arts Council to welcome back Japanese ceramicist Nov. 8-Dec. 15

The ceramic artwork of a Japanese artist is to be on display Nov. 8-Dec. 15 at the Dublin Arts Council, 7125 Riverside Drive.

The exhibition “Pattern-Form-Function/New Variations” showcases the artwork of Masayuki Miyajima and features handcrafted stoneware and porcelain objects, carved and inlaid in a variety of patterns.

The gallery at the Dublin Arts Council can be viewed from 10 am to 5 pm Tuesdays through Fridays. The exhibition, on-site parking and open houses are free and open to the public.

Open houses and an opportunity to meet Miyajima are to occur from 5 to 7 pm Nov. 8 and 11 am to 2 pm Dec. 10.

Miyajima is to host a workshop from 11 am to 2 pm Nov. 12. Registration is required for the workshop. For further information about the workshop, visit dublinarts.org.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button