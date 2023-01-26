Dubai Desert Classic Closed To Fans After Rain Deluge

On the eve of the Dubai Desert Classic adverse weather settled over the region. With heavy rain also expected as the tournament begins, it has been announced that, in the interests of safety, the opening round will be closed to the public.

A statement released via the Hero Dubai Desert Classic social media platforms reads: “Due to adverse weather conditions and with the safety of all in mind, the organizers of Hero Dubai Desert Classic have made the decision to close the tournament to the public on Thursday 26th January. Emirates Golf Club will be open only to the players, the caddies, officials and the media. We look forward to welcoming everyone back on Friday 27 January.”

