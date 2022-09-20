Duanesburg earns sweep in non-league girls’ volleyball win – The Daily Gazette

Duanesburg swept Loudonville Christian, 25-9, 25-18, 25-13, in a non-league girls’ volleyball match Monday. Hannah Borski had 28 service points, 19 aces, 10 digs and four kills to lead the Eagles. Alivia Cordy added 12 points, eight aces and eight digs. Heather Black contributed eight assists, five digs, three kills and one point.

Mayfield swept Glens Falls, 27-25, 25-16, 25-19. Brooke Long had 11 digs, six kills and four aces for the Panthers (5-0). Meara Fitzgerald added five aces, two kills, seven assists and 11 digs. Madison King contributed five kills, two blocks and seven digs.

Amber Cole had seven aces, nine digs and two kills to help Fonda-Fultonville earn a sweep of Johnstown, 25-8, 25-10, 25-19. Avary Vainauskas added seven aces, three kills and three digs for the Braves. Samara Hunt had 18 digs and two kills, while Maddy Mott finished with nine kills and six digs.

Johnstown was led by Hannah Maxson’s 10 digs, three kills and one ace. Daphne McGann had nine digs, two kills and an ace. Abbie Lewis had six digs and two assists.

In Colonial Council action, Schalmont rallied from two sets down to defeat Catholic Central, 17-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-12, 15-11. Alexa Knapik finished with 22 assists, seven aces and two kills for the Sabres, who improved to 5-2 overall. Mikayla Townsend had 14 service points and 14 digs. Haley Rider had 12 kills and four blocks, while Elena Lybrand had seven kills.

In a battle of undefeated teams, Ichabod Crane (7-0) swept Mohonanen (5-1), 25-13, 25-7, 25-14. The Riders were led by Emma Scheitinger’s 10 kills and 12 digs. Delaney More added 12 digs, 12 assists and five kills. Mohonasen’s Shealyn Whipple had five digs. Alxis Hailey had four assists, with Emily Lindeman adding four blocks.

In Western Athletic Conference action, Middleburg topped OESJ in five sets, 25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 18-25, 15-6. Megan Beamer led the winners with 10 assists, eight kills, seven aces and three blocks. Payton Yung contributed six kills and six digs, while Halle Harmmerle had 12 digs. OESJ’s Brooke Trumble had five kills, four assists, three aces and two blocks. Maddison Simonds added eight assists, four kills and three aces, while Lilyanna O’Callaghan had six blocks, four aces and three kills. Jade Dygert also had three kills, two blocks and two aces.

Emma Willard defeated Saratoga Central Catholic in a five-set Wasaren League match, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 15-8. Arden Buhrmaster had 15 service points and two aces for the Saints. Gianna Fiordimondo added 14 points, eight digs and two aces, while Jacqueline Fornabia contributed eight kills and five blocks.

Waterford-Halfmoon swept Cambridge, 25-5, 25-13, 25-19. Julia Savoco had 23 service points and two aces. Zar Killian added 13 points, four aces and 16 assists. Julia Spretty added 12 digs. Cambridge was led by Gabby Fazioli’s five points, three aces and two kills.

BETHLEHEM STAYES UNBEATEN

Bethlehem stayed undefeated at 6-0 with a sweep of Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake in Suburban Council boys’ volleyball, 25-19, 25-20, 25-18. Danny Battista helped lead the winners with 24 digs and five assists. Joe Manservat had 17 assists and six digs, while Jonah Negris contributed 22 kills and three blocks. Liam Calhoun led Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake with 10 kills, three blocks and two aces. Cody Gladding had 12 assists, and Reid Balderston had 10 digs.

Niskayuna beat Colonie, 22-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-9. Saif Chowdhrey had six aces and five kills for the Silver Warriors, while Ryan Spain had 13 kills. Tyler Laing added 10 kills and eight digs. Caleb Goldberg had 31 assists, with Gian Stabler having 15 digs.

Columbia downed Shaker, 25-18, 18-25, 25-17, 25-23. Josh Blake had 12 kills for Shaker, while Bryan Chae had 23 assists, six aces and eight digs.

Shenendehowa swept CBA, 25-5, 25-4, 25-15. Ryan Connors led the Plainsmen with 24 assists, three kills and three aces. Cade Bernardi had seven digs, while Alex Bui finished with nine kills.

FORDIANS GET BY STILLWATER

Waterford-Halfmoon got a 76th-minute goal from Isabella Vecchio to give the Fordians a 2-1 win over Stillwater in Wasaren League girls’ soccer action. Payton Galuski scored in the first half for Waterford-Halfmoon. Maddalyn Atwood made three saves in the win. Bella Estill scored for Stillwater, which got 20 saves from Charisma Salecker.

Korynn Kretser Assisted the first goal and scored the last, as Canajoharie shut out Rival Fort Plain 4-0 in Western Athletic Conference girls’ soccer action. Sofia Heiser, Mariah Hazzard and Giana Murphy also tallied. Tori Blakeslee made six saves. Rylee Herron saved 19 shots for the Hilltoppers.

On Saturday, Catholic Central went 10-0 to win the Waterford-Halfmoon Invitational girls’ volleyball tournament. The Crusaders defeated Fort Plain/Canajoharie, Warrensburg, Scotia-Glenville, Duanesburg and Lansingburgh. Kasey Monahan had 49 assists, Chloe Constantine added 27 digs, while Kianna Lang led the team in kills with 19.

