Drowning Under the Perfect Wave





Waves of the California Coast

Mavericks, where surfers compete to slide inside the emerald room of the largest tube. Pescadero, where girls drip tinctures under their tongues to sleep awhile, while boys hide bottles in glove boxes. San Onofre, where a hushed shore conceals riptides, a low current counting down to danger. * What to collect at the ocean's edge: the foam of the tide's lip; a cut that stings, then scars; brainless hour of surrender; a stone for skipping * I float the afternoon away, a net the length of California traps my tongue. My crowned teeth catch like metal fishhooks. I think of the man, his veiny touch in a room where ice melts. A wave breaks across my back hard as a sheet of glass. I'm not a surfer or a swimmer, my skin uncaught of rapture, his wet mouth inside some grocery store, some elsewhere orchard. Here, bubbles are briny flowers. Here, the current leads home.

Surfing at Night

Midnight, into the sea, I paddle, divisions between water and sky blurry as I navigate without horizon shivering, searching for a heavy wave to surf before it breaks into whitecaps. I am scared of sharks, rip currents that threaten the night like thieves, and that breath could be my coffin inside the naive sleep of the sea. I strip off my wetsuit, skin prickling in the cool. A wave curls me under. All the drowned before me spin, their voices gagged, airless bubbles that break without sound. They hold the quick tide like a rein in their hands, threatening to rush me to the sea floor. Above me, shadows vibrate, my legs twist in the spin cycle, the hour disappears, reappears. At last, my head breaches, life unsunk. I hear my own voice trembling, and unashamed.