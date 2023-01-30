“Dribbling Is What I Love”- Japanese Soccer Player Kaoru Mitoma Once Detailed His University Research in Dribbling

The Premier League season started after the FIFA World Cup break. Teams like Liverpool and Chelsea are still struggling for results. However, some teams are improving every passing day, and Brighton and Hove Albion are one of them. They knocked out Liverpool from the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday, and a Japanese soccer player is making the news after scoring the winner in the game.

Kaoru Mitoma, who plays as a Winger for Brighton, is in scintillating form for the seagulls. His recent performances have caught the eyes of fans. He is Proving to be a Menace to Defenders with his dribbling skills. But do you know, he went to university to learn to dribble?

Japanese soccer star wrote a thesis on dribbling at University

Mitoma, at the age of 19, left the Japanese club Kawasaki Frontale to learn to take a degree in physical education. He deemed himself not ready to play in the league and went for further studies. He started analyzing dribbling skills during his studies and ended up researching and writing a thesis on the same.

Speaking to The Athletic, the Japanese Winger said, “It was the easiest subject for me to choose because I love football, and dribbling is what I love to do. I put cameras on the heads of my teammates to study where and what they were looking at and how their opponents were looking at them.”

Mitoma thinks great Dribblers don’t look at the ball but trap the ball at their feet and dribble. They found out that if the dribbler can move the body of the defender, the chances of a successful dribble increase. The 25-year-old feels his Instinct has increased based on the thesis, and it’s not great news for the Premier League defenders. His brilliant finish against Liverpool on Sunday was a good example of it.

Mitoma is in great form after the World Cup break

Brighton signed the Japanese left winger for just over from J1 side Kawasaki Frontale for just over 3 million USD. He has netted three goals in five appearances so far in the Premier League. But above all, he can go past the top defenders with his dribbling, which makes him more lethal.

He also has a goal and an assist in two FA Cup games this month, and his winner against Liverpool is making rounds. Brighton is currently sixth in the table and will hope Mitoma continues his form. They will face AFC Bournemouth next on Saturday and are waiting to know their FA Cup opponents for the next round.

Do you think the research at University on dribbling is really helping Mitoma? Let us know in the comments your thoughts on his recent performances.