Drexel’s Fourth-Quarter Goal Sinks FH in Road Matchup, 2-1

Next Game: at Princeton 9/23/2022 | 4:00 P.M ESPN+ Sept. 23 (Fri) / 4:00 PM at Princeton History

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania field hockey team made the short drive up the street to Drexel on Sunday, falling to the Dragons, 2-1.

Quaker Notemeal

*Penn’s goal came from Meghan Ward , her first goal of the season. She currently has 11 goals for her career.

* Gracy Banks earned the assist on the player, her second-straight game with points after scoring a goal against No. 1 Northwestern is Friday. She is tied for the team lead in points this season with Courtney Kenah each with four.

*The Quakers outshot the Dragons, 13-12, with seven on target. Drexel had a slight edge in penalty corners, 7-5.

* Frederique Wollaert tended the cage for the full 60 minutes, making two saves.

How It Happened

A scoreless first half led to dramatics early in the third quarter.

The Dragons were the first on the board, finding the back of the cage off a corner in the 35th minute. It didn’t take long for the Quakers to answer, scoring the equalizer 30 seconds later off a corner of their own. With the ball inserted to the top of the circle, Banks sent a hard pass to the back side of the cage where Ward was waiting wide open for the deflection into the net.

3Q 10:00 | Penn 1, Drexel 1 GOAL!! Successful penalty corner has Gracy Banks finding Meghan Ward wide open on the back side of the cage for the deflection!#FightOnPenn pic.twitter.com/IS3ZJmoIRP — Penn Field Hockey (@PennFieldHockey) September 18, 2022

At a stalemate headed to the fourth, Drexel added their eventual game-winner off another penalty corner with roughly 12 minutes left in the contest.

Up Next

The Quakers remain on the road for their next two games this upcoming week. They will travel to Princeton on Friday for a 4 pm, Ivy League Matchup before heading to Temple on Sunday for a noon matinee.

#FightOnPenn