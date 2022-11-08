Drexel Basketball to Make 12 Appearances on NBC Sports Philadelphia This Season

PHILADELPHIA – The Drexel men’s and Women’s basketball teams will have 12 combined appearances this upcoming season on the NBC Sports Philadelphia networks.

The men will have seven games broadcast in 2022-23, starting with the home opener against former Colonial Athletic Association-rival Old Dominion on November 11. The Penn game on Nov. 15 and the Princeton game on Dec. 3 will be televised. Both the Old Dominion and the Penn games will be shown on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Once conference play begins, five of Drexel’s nine CAA games will be shown. A Homecoming match-up with Delaware Highlights the January television schedule. In February, Charleston, UNCW and Senior Night vs. Northeastern will be shown. The 2022-23 men’s basketball season is presented by IBEW 98.

The women will have five of their games televised during the year. The Dragons face Lehigh on November 22 just prior to the Thanksgiving break on NBC Sports Philadelphia+. On December 18, Penn State will make an appearance at the DAC. Drexel will also have three televised CAA games against long-time rivals Delaware, Hofstra and Northeastern.

The Women’s basketball team, under Amy Mallon, Returns CAA Preseason Player of the Year Keishana Washington. The Defending regular-season CAA Champions are picked to finish first in the league. On the men’s side, Amari Williams the CAA Defensive Player of the Year last season, and two other returning starters are back for Zach Spiker ‘s squad.

Men’s NBC Sports Philadelphia Schedule

Friday, November 11 – 7 pm vs. Old Dominion (NBCSP)

Tuesday, November 15 – 7 pm vs. Penn (NBCSP)

Saturday, December 3 – 2 pm vs. Princeton (NBCSP+)

Saturday, January 21 – 2 pm vs. Delaware

Thursday, February 2 – 7 pm vs. Charleston

Thursday, February 16 – 7 pm vs. UNCW

Thursday, February 23 – 7 pm vs. Northeastern

Women’s NBC Sports Philadelphia Schedule

Tuesday, November 22 – 6 pm vs. Lehigh (NBCSP+)

Sunday, December 18 – 2 pm vs. Penn State

Friday, January 6 – 6 pm vs. Delaware

Friday, January 27 – 6 pm vs. Hofstra

Friday, February 17 – 6 pm vs. Northeastern

Season and single-game tickets for the 2022-23 Drexel men’s and women’s basketball season are on sale at DrexelDragons.com/tickets or by calling the Athletic Ticket Office at 1-866-4-DREXEL. In addition, three-game packages for men’s games against Old Dominion, Penn and Princeton are also still available.