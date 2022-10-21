Drexel Basketball Single Game Tickets are on Sale Now

PHILADELPHIA – Single-game tickets for the 2022-23 Drexel men’s and women’s basketball season are now on sale at Drexeldragons.com. Catch all the action at the newly-renovated Daskalakis Athletic Center, featuring a state-of-the-art video board with renovated lights and sound system, beginning on Nov. 10 for the women and on Nov. 11 for the men.

Single-Game Ticket Options (MBB)

VIP Seat – $35

Sideline Chairback – $20 ($10 youth)

General Admission – $15 ($10 youth)

Group Chairback – $12 (minimum 20 people)

Group General Admission – $8 (min. 20 people)

Drexel Students – Free

Single-Game Ticket Options (WBB)

VIP Seat – $25

General Admission – $10 ($5 youth)

Group – $6 (min. 20 people)

Drexel Students – Free

Season tickets for both teams and a three-game package featuring men’s games against Old Dominion, Penn and Princeton are also still available by visiting DrexelDragons.com/tickets or by calling the Athletic Ticket Office at 1-866-4-DREXEL.

For more information on the renovations, please click here to read the Philadelphia Inquirer’s recent article (paywall).