Drexel Basketball Single Game Tickets are on Sale Now
PHILADELPHIA – Single-game tickets for the 2022-23 Drexel men’s and women’s basketball season are now on sale at Drexeldragons.com. Catch all the action at the newly-renovated Daskalakis Athletic Center, featuring a state-of-the-art video board with renovated lights and sound system, beginning on Nov. 10 for the women and on Nov. 11 for the men.
Single-Game Ticket Options (MBB)
VIP Seat – $35
Sideline Chairback – $20 ($10 youth)
General Admission – $15 ($10 youth)
Group Chairback – $12 (minimum 20 people)
Group General Admission – $8 (min. 20 people)
Drexel Students – Free
Single-Game Ticket Options (WBB)
VIP Seat – $25
General Admission – $10 ($5 youth)
Group – $6 (min. 20 people)
Drexel Students – Free
Season tickets for both teams and a three-game package featuring men’s games against Old Dominion, Penn and Princeton are also still available by visiting DrexelDragons.com/tickets or by calling the Athletic Ticket Office at 1-866-4-DREXEL.
For more information on the renovations, please click here to read the Philadelphia Inquirer’s recent article (paywall).
The women open non-conference play against Rider on Nov. 10 at 6 pm The Dragons won the CAA regular-season Championship last season and return two starters, including First Team All-CAA performer Keisha Washington. The men will face former-CAA Rival Old Dominion on Nov. 11 at 7 pm The Dragons, led by CAA Defensive Player of the Year Amari Williamsstart the season with three-straight games at the DAC.