Drexel Basketball Season Tickets are on Sale Now

PHILADELPHIA – Season tickets for the 2022-23 Drexel men’s and women’s basketball are now on sale. The men will play 15 home games starting in November, while the women will host 14 opponents in the Daskalakis Athletic Center. Season tickets for the men’s games start at $200, while Women’s season-ticket packages begin at $75. The 2022-23 Drexel men’s basketball season is presented by IBEW Local 98.

To see the men’s season ticket plan please click here. For the Women’s season ticket information, please click here. Additionally, there is a combo season ticket for both teams, which can also be found at those links. To order tickets please log in to DrexelDragons.com/tickets. For questions, please call the ticket office at 866-4-DREXEL.

Drexel fans will see a new look to the DAC this season. The building will now have a state-of-the-art video board that was installed this summer. Other features of the project include

a Daktronics center court LED video scoreboard, a custom indoor sound system, various smaller LED video boards and LED lighting.

The men begin the 2022-23 season with a home game against former Colonial Athletic Association-foe Old Dominion on Nov. 11. Four days later, Penn will make the four-block trip to the DAC for the first time since 2008. Arcadia and Lafayette will also make a visit to University City in November. In December, Princeton comes to Drexel for just the second time in the last decade. The men’s final non-conference home game will be against Delaware State on Dec. 17.

The Women’s team opens the season on Nov. 10 against Rider. Amy Mallon ‘s team will then face UMES and Lehigh at the end of the month. December will feature two home games, including one against Penn State. The Nittany Lions will make their first appearance in the DAC since 2017, when Drexel defeated its Big Ten opponent, 84-70. The Dragons final non-conference game will come on Dec. 21 against Delaware State.

Additionally, both teams will play a full 18-game Colonial Athletic Association schedule with nine of those games at the DAC. Both teams will host the College of Charleston, Delaware, Elon, Northeastern, Towson and William & Mary. In addition, the women will host Hofstra, North Carolina A&T and Stony Brook, while the men will play Hampton, Monmouth and UNCW at the DAC.

All dates and times subject to change.