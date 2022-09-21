Tags: Alums, Arts, career, CLA, Homepage, nyc semesters

Drew University Alum Anna King C’18 Opens Contemporary Art Gallery

King leaned on experiences from Drew to open Wolfgang Gallery in Atlanta

September 2022 – Drew University alum Anna King C’18 recently opened Wolfgang Gallery, a contemporary art space in Atlanta featuring works by established and actively working artists.

King, who co-founded the gallery, has big goals for the project that extend beyond exhibiting works of art.

“We want to introduce a new foundation for discovering and supporting contemporary art by focusing on inclusivity and diversity within the framework of contemporary culture,” said King, who double majored in art history and studio art and minored in arts administration.

“Our mission is centered on creating a community that connects exceptional Emerging artists and Collectors that extends beyond the confines of gallery walls.”

King created Wolfgang Gallery with a firm footing in the world of contemporary art thanks to her time at Drew.

“While at Drew, I had the privilege of working part time in New York galleries and being able to visit the city whenever I wanted,” she said.

The gallery recently held its Inaugural show, Virgo.



“These experiences, combined with my amazing professors, helped form my appreciation for contemporary art, and a greater understanding of the market. Drew’s art department encouraged independence and creativity, with thoughtful advice from professors. The liberal arts curriculum was also helpful in that I was not only taking classes related to the arts. For example, I expanded my knowledge of Economics through my classes, which has proven to be Vital in my role as a business owner.”

In addition to her coursework and part-time job experience, King also took part in the New York Semester on Contemporary Art, which immersed her in the world of the industry she went on to pursue.

“It is arguably one of the biggest influences in my contemporary art career,” she said.

“Traveling to the city, meeting curators, directors, and artists one-on-one is an experience like no other. I believe it is one of the best programs at Drew, and I was constantly impressed with the caliber of people that we were meeting. The relationships I formed have lasted as well. The art world is very connected, and being able to reference my experiences in the New York Semester has helped give me the necessary credibility to operate in this field as a 26 year old.”

Check out Wolfgang Gallery on Facebook and Instagram at @Wolfganggallery.