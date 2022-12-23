Drew Gulak Says His Main Goal Is To Make It On The WrestleMania 40 Card Since It’s In Philadelphia

Drew Gulak is determined to be on the WrestleMania 40 card since it takes place in his hometown of Philadelphia.

The former Cruiserweight Champion discussed this goal during the latest edition of WWE The Bump, where he expressed his love for the City of Brotherly Love before going on a tangent about how important the famous Philly Phanatic mascot is to the town. Highlights from the interview are below.

On WrestleMania 40 being in his Hometown of Philadelphia and his desire to make it on the card:

Yeah, the Liberty Bell front and center right there, it’s very surreal to see. WrestleMania 15 was in Philly, that’s a show that holds a very special place in my heart. So I usually don’t have goals with my wrestling career. That is a very Gigantic one that has been placed in front of me by the Powers That Be. I have never been more focused than I have in my entire life on my in-ring career than I am now, with that kind of lighting a fire under my behind.

Talks potentially teaming with the famous Philly mascot the Phillie Phanatic:

I would lose my mind. Just having the Fanatic is on another level of royalty. If you’re not from Philadelphia, you may not understand, but the Phillie Phanatic… it’s like the President, and then the Phillie Phanatic. That’s how it is. That’s the tier. Sometimes not even that, he’s above the President.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)