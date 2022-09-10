Drew Doyle leads Zanesville football to win at Lakewood

HEBRON — Drew Doyle was like a video game cheat code Friday for the Zanesville football team in its 35-7 win at Lakewood.

The junior quarterback ran 21 times for 158 yards with two touchdowns and threw for two more scores while being a perfect 5-for-5 passing for 171 yards for the Blue Devils (2-2).

“We practiced hard all week,” Doyle said. “The Offensive line was getting after it. I trust my receivers with my life. These guys are ballplayers.”

“I had to talk Doyle into playing quarterback when I got the job,” first-year Blue Devil Coach TJ Langermeier added. “It’s still kind of astounding to think about, but it is fun to call plays with a kid like that behind center.”

Senior defensive back Dean Johnson’s interception at midfield got the Blue Devils started in the first quarter. Despite penalties, Doyle zig-zagged Zanesville downfield and eventually scored on a scooped-up fumble return for 3 yards on a play that was supposed to be a quarterback sneak.

After a fourth-down stop near the end of the first quarter, Doyle took to the air on the first play from scrimmage finding senior Xavier Steger-Sowers wide open for a 55-yard touchdown pass.

Drew Doyle leads Zanesville football to win at Lakewood

Lakewood’s first-year Coach John Poulnott was also impressed with Doyle.

“I have had a few guys like that over my coaching career,” Poulnott said. “It is a great luxury and you can’t imagine the stress that a guy like that puts on a defense. We have faced some mobile quarterbacks over the last few weeks and we were hoping to turn that experience into a positive, but (Doyle) makes some cuts that are very unusual. Hats off to him and his teammates tonight.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button