Drew Brees Signed Football Giveaway with ReadyWise

Emergency preparedness deals to help Americans prepare with the survival basics.

Salt Lake City, Utah — News Direct — ReadyWise, Inc.

Win a Drew Brees Autographed Football with ReadyWise Emergency Food

ReadyWise, the leading manufacturer of Emergency Food Supplies, recently announced their exclusive multi-year partnership deal with professional quarterback Drew Brees. ReadyWise is giving its consumers first access to product launches, exclusive sales, and giveaway opportunities to get over a million households prepared in 2023. Now from 2/1/23 to 2/7/23, you can get prepared and win a signed football by Drew Brees!

“I want to let everyone know I am teaming up with ReadyWise. To kick off the partnership, we will be giving away a signed football to one lucky winner,” says Drew Brees. “Simply go to www.readywise.com and look for the football icon on various products to get prepared today!”

You can enter the Giveaway by purchasing an item on the website with the football icons. Each purchase gives you a chance to win. Look out for awesome discounted deals like the chance to stock up on eggs as the world faces continued price increases and shortages nationwide. No purchase is necessary to win. Please see the full terms and conditions.

Gear up with ReadyWise for all things football as they prepare for the upcoming game on February 12th, starting with this Giveaway to win a signed football from the Legend Drew Brees. This comes as former Coach Sean Payton accepts a new head coaching position in Denver, with people wondering whether Russel Wilson and Sean will be able to repeat a similar success story to that of him and Drew. Follow along as ReadyWise celebrates America’s favorite pastime with emergency preparedness deals to help Americans prepare with the survival basics.

ReadyWise is a rapidly growing food brand offering ready-to-eat meal and snacking solutions serving the Preparedness, Outdoors, and Everyday categories. To learn more about ReadyWise, go to www.readywise.com.

Story continues

Contact Details

Readywise

Tim Lawlor

[email protected]

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/drew-brees-signed-football-giveaway-with-readywise-873536053