Drew Brees discusses Purdue interim coaching position, college football transfer Portal

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback and Purdue icon, Drew Brees, assumed an interim Assistant Coach position with the Boilermakers. Brees helped Purdue transition between head coach Jeff Brohm leaving the Boilermakers and Ryan Walters stepping in as the program’s new head coach. It was rough timing for Purdue with Brohm’s departure, after a trip to the Big Ten Championship as the west division’s representative, the Boilermakers still needed to prepare for their Citrus Bowl Showdown against LSU.

“First and foremost, I’m doing this for Purdue University because I love my school,” Brees said on College GameDay. “I love my school and obviously, there was a transition period from the Big Ten Championship game to preparing for this Bowl game. Our head Coach leaves, takes a lot of his staff and immediately I thought, ‘look, we’ve got a Bowl game to go play, we’ve got a Bowl game to go win and these guys deserve the best opportunity, the best experience there.’ So, I called up Purdue and said look if you need me, I’m ready. And they said well internally, we’ve been having the same conversation so let’s do it. So for me, it’s an opportunity to represent my school, my university I love so much, help with the transition to Coach Walters which we’re all extremely excited about and obviously get the chance to play against a great opponent, the LSU Tigers that I’m very familiar with. Haven’t been down to New Orleans for 15 years and if you’re a Saints fan you’re basically a Tiger fan so this will be a lot of fun. Usually, I root for them, now I’m going to be standing on the opposite sideline from them, trying to compete and beat them.”

Brees entered the 2001 NFL Draft after his final year at Purdue and went 32nd overall in the second round by the then-San Diego Chargers. College football changed significantly since then, including the evolution of the transfer portal.

“It’s obviously a new world, we’ve basically brought free agency into college football, to be perfectly frank,” Brees said. “But it’s still all about the way that you can love your teammates, the way that you can build a team, the way that you can build a program and a belief system. And it’s still about developing character, it’s still about developing not just great football players but great men, great student-athletes. That’s the approach we’ve always taken at Purdue university and that’s what we’re gonna continue to do with Coach Walters. We’ve had many conversations about that and that’s what this is all about. And to have opportunities to play in the Big Ten Championship game, to have opportunities to play in a big-time Bowl like the Citrus Bowl, against a top-five program in LSU. That’s what it’s all about and that’s the opportunity we offer at Purdue. If there are any guys entering the transfer portal that want to find a good home, I’ll tell you what, Purdue’s a good home. We’re one of the ten teams that were playing in a conference Championship game this year so I guess that makes us a top-ten program.”