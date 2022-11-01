Drew Beeler: Always Dreaming Up New Ideas

By Karen Forester

Drew Beeler graduated from McKenzie High School in 2020 and hit the ground running. He enrolled in Murray State University with every intention of Pursuing a Nursing degree, but life had other designs on him. In between classes and studying, Drew ran the daily operation of Murray Nutrition, his family’s juice shop specializing in energy loaded teas and meal replacement shakes. They liked the customer-centric atmosphere and the challenge of managing a successful business. But, after a time, his thoughts returned to completing his education. While still living in Murray, Kentucky, he enrolled at Jackson State Community College, in Jackson, Tennessee. His plan was to tackle the Nursing pre-requirement classes and he completed two online semesters.

His family purchased McKenzie Nutrition at 15325 Highland Drive in December 2021 and, again, Drew became involved in managing the store, its menu offerings, beverage items, staffing and marketing. Still determined to serve others in the healthcare industry, Drew completed the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) coursework at Dyersburg State Community College last year and lacks only his National Registry certification to become a professional EMT. They plan to accomplish this within the next two years, but not just yet.

There was a big orange trailer in his future and it was about to go live.

Drew had the idea last summer 2021 for Hometown Hangout and he and his family decided to launch a temporary installation to determine its popularity. They didn’t have much time to put all the pieces together and decided to use the trailer as an impermanent solution in case it didn’t work. “If it did well, we wanted to expand and if it didn’t do well we were going to turn it into something else and try again,” recalled Drew.

The first Hometown Hangout opened Memorial Day Weekend 2021 and served Concession foods, sweet treats and shaved ice from a bright orange trailer parked at 14985 Highland Avenue in McKenzie. Renting some space from his grandfather, Gary Simmons, he parked the trailer, added colorful signage, outdoor seating and lots of open space for people to gather. When asked how he knew the concept was working, Drew laughed and said, “The lines to the street indicated that.” By the time Labor Day rolled around, Drew knew he and his family had created a unique experience in McKenzie and they wanted to expand.

Over the winter the Beeler family debated several different ideas, but they knew people definitely wanted food and that had to be part of the plan. At first, they thought to serve only easy concession-style food, but as Drew said, “Once you put in a commercial kitchen you might as well go big or go home–so we went big.”

The current Hometown Hangout opened in September 2022 on the same site as the big orange trailer, but now encompassed several re-purposed service bays from his grandfather’s car dealership. Painted a rich gray with clean lines and brilliant aqua and orange accents, the permanent Hometown Hangout has definitely been a family affair. His mom, Ashley, and father, Tim, are important components of his business model and highly involved in the daily operation and long-term planning. In addition to their full-time jobs as insurance agents in Paris, Tennessee, Ashley and Tim Beeler support their son’s endeavor doing everything from accounting, payroll, state regulatory licenses and inspections to good old-fashioned manual labor. Ashley even makes time to mingle with the evening crowds to determine what elements of Hometown Hangout are most popular among their customers. His brother, Miles, and sister, Carli, can be found on any given night working in one role or another.

Drew employs over 30 part-time staff at Hometown Hangout and ten at McKenzie Nutrition. His staff are students from McKenzie, Huntingdon and Henry County high schools and Bethel University. Among them is Ava Kate Bomar, a junior at Henry County High School, who handles all the social media posts promoting Hometown Hangout and McKenzie Nutrition. Maintaining an active and frequent presence on Facebook, Instagram and the website is critical and employees are required to take photographs of happy customers enjoying their time at both locations. There is also Isabelle Wright, a Bethel student and designer, who creates all of the attractive menus, graphics and other promotional materials for both businesses. Drew relies on his staff to come up with new flavors and ever-changing flavor combinations for all the teas and shakes sold at McKenzie Nutrition and the shaved ice sold at Hometown Hangout. He currently has over 400 flavors for the teas and shakes plus about 35 tasty shaved ices. He is always adding to these seasonal flavors (think pumpkin spice, peppermint) to keep his menu items fresh.

Along with food and drinks, Hometown Hangout offers fun, family-friendly games such as Corn Hole, Giant versions of Jenga, Connect4, Cup Pong, Tic Tac Toe, Spike Ball and ax-throwing. Drew visited ax-throwing establishments in Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville and found they were usually located inside a building. His aunt told him she’d seen one outside and this gave him the notion to place the ax-throwing booths in the open air. The decision proved to be a crowd-pleaser with folks of all ages.

“I’ve always been very big on community and looking for ways to get involved,” said Drew. In high school, I was part of the effort to bring back the Homecoming Parade and Dance after a 20-year absence. I’m always looking for ways to get involved.” Drew is a member of the McKenzie Chamber of Commerce and volunteers as much as possible. He is proud of what Hometown Hangout is becoming to area residents–a place to reconnect with old friends and neighbors as well as a chance to make new friends all in a fun, family-friendly, low stress environment. Winter hours for Hometown Hangout begin November 1 and even though all outdoor activities will be closed, customers can still order food and dine in with plenty of seating and a self-serve drink station. Ice cream, Dippin’ Dots and other specialty desserts will also be available. Hometown Hangout will be open on Thursdays from 4:30-9 pm; Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30-10 pm This winter a call-ahead, curbside pickup will also be offered. Drew and his family have already started planning the 2023 season and he encourages everyone to watch for announcements and updates on the website and social media outlets as they become available.

In addition to Hometown Hangout and McKenzie Nutrition, Drew also owns two mobile event trailers serving all of West Tennessee. The first is called ‘Rollin’ Snow’ and is a mobile shaved ice Camper specializing in weddings, parties, school and corporate events. Drew had seen it before at the Splash Pad and other events around town and learned the owner was interested in selling. He bought the vintage converted tag-along recreational vehicle along with its franchise rights giving him a protected area in which to operate. He makes all of his own ice by freezing, as he said, “tons of gallon buckets of water.” He uses a specialized ice shaver, creating the snow-like, melt-in-your-mouth ice that is much different from the old fashioned pellet ice snow cones of yesteryear. The shaved ice is then drenched with up to three flavors and topped with a delicious milk-based cream as a crowning glory. The finished product has definitely been successful. Over the fourth of July weekend, Drew sold over 3000 shaved ices while stationed at the Freedom Festival in McKenzie and the Country Junction Campground in Springville, Tennessee.

The second event trailer is called ‘Picture Me Rolling’ and is a mobile photo booth camper specializing in weddings, parties, dances, receptions and more. It consists of a photo tower with a mounted iPad against a customizable backdrop. There’s a 10-second lag for people to pose and customers receive three photos on a Strip as a keepsake of the event. Although the majority of Drew’s bookings are paid in advance to have ‘Picture Me Rolling’ at their event, Drew is testing the market on a walk-up, per customer basis.

When asked what he found to be the biggest challenge owning and operating four separate businesses, Drew immediately replied, “Not having enough time to get everything done!” For example, last weekend, Drew set up both ‘Rollin’ Snow’ and ‘Picture Me Rolling’ at Wildcat Alley before and during the Bethel University Homecoming game. Afterwards, they had to drop off the shaved ice Camper and hustle the photo Camper to Huntingdon for a wedding booking. Then, back to McKenzie to pick up the other and have both mobile event Campers at Hometown Hangout in the evening. Drew’s mobile event business covers the entire West Tennessee region from Puryear to Alamo and he’s already booking events well into 2023.

Dreaming up new ideas and new ways of serving area residents, Drew’s entrepreneurial spirit is apparent. “Yeah, everyone always knew, all my teachers were like, ‘you’ll be a good nurse, but you’re going to do something in business, too’. My parents always knew it. It runs in the family, I guess, it’s in my blood…once I get comfortable, I come up with something new.”