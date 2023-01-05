Dreaming Of The Best Golf Courses In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa

When Golfers are talking about golf during the month of January most are either discussing the recent trip to Arizona or flapping about how they can’t wait until spring. Nothing wrong with that, right?

How to Golf 4 Different 9-Hole Courses in 4 States in 1 Day

Yes, it would be nice to leave this winter wonderland, especially after enduring two major snow storms so far this season. If that’s not possible, how about impressing your golf buddies with the best places you’ve golfed over the years?

Golf.com has compiled a list of the best courses from every state. The courses in this region shouldn’t be overlooked.

South Dakota:

1. Sutton Bay – Agar

2. Red Rock – Rapid City

3. Minnehaha CC – Sioux Falls

4. Elkhorn Ridge – Spearfish

5. Dakota Dunes – Dakota Dunes

Minnesota:

1. White Bear Yacht Club – White Bear Lake

2. Interlachen – Edina

3. Northland – Duluth

4. Hazeltine National – Chaska

5. Midland Hills – Roseville

Iowa:

1. Davenport CC – Pleasant Valley

2. The Cedar Rapids CC – Cedar Rapids

3. The Harvester Club – Rhodes

4. Wakonda Club – Des Moines

5. Des Moines Golf and Country Club – West Des Moines

What criteria did the panel judge these courses Abide by? More than just beauty.

Some panelists believe that enjoyment is the Ultimate goal, and thus prioritize design attributes such as width and playing Angles while frowning upon having to constantly hunt for balls in thick rough.

Other panelists value challenges and the demands of hitting every club in the bag. Still, others consider a course’s surroundings and overall environment of paramount importance, thereby emphasizing the setting and naturalness of the course.

In the end, allowing raters to freely express their tastes is what produces the desired eclecticism in our Top 100 lists.

Now, get out your shovel and clear a putting path.

