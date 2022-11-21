DreamCatcher Asheville Broadmoor Golf Links

FLETCHER — Developer DreamCatcher Hotels presented site plans for a new eight-story upscale hotel with 12,000 square feet of meeting and conference space on the Broadmoor Golf Links site at Nov. 18’s Asheville Regional Airport Authority Board meeting.

DreamCatcher has been managing the golf course, which is located in Henderson County, since the airport bought it in 2020, and plans have been in the works for a hotel for over a year. The hotel will be named DreamCatcher – Asheville and is set to break ground in the spring. Construction should take around 20 months, DreamCatcher President and CEO Zeke Cooper told the board, but may vary depending on how severe the winter weather gets.

Of the 152 rooms planned in the hotel, 62 will have king beds and 56 will be double queen-sized beds, with the rest distributed among extended, parlor and suites. Larger rooms and suites are located near the top of the eight-story tower, but the second floor will include a fitness center, plans show.

Board vice-chair George Erwin Jr., said the hotel will be an “asset to the entire region,” especially with all of the conference and meeting room it has planned. Plans show a 7,500-square-foot ballroom, three meeting spaces and an almost 3,000-square-foot courtyard.

Board chair Brad Galbraith called the plans “respectful” and “intentional” after Cooper explained that the hotel’s design will incorporate Asheville’s culture and identity. The existing clubhouse on the site will be kept, renovated and connected with the hotel structure by an outdoor covered path. Stonework on the hotel will match the clubhouse’s existing stone, further linking the two together.

Between the clubhouse and the hotel, a pool and hot tub are planned, site plans show.

The hotel may partner with a local restaurant, Cooper said, if one is interested. The quality of the restaurant within the hotel, which is planned to be a three-meal establishment, would likely be the difference between a three- and four-star rating, he noted.

DreamCatcher only builds hotels; it doesn’t manage them. But in the design, it prioritizes the guest, Cooper said. They spent several minutes before showing site plans talking about pillows, sheets, showers and the direction that air conditioning blows, emphasizing the care DreamCatcher takes in its process. An as-of-yet unannounced multi-national management company will be hired by DreamCatcher to run the hotel.

The hotel will be roughly the same quality as The Foundry located in downtown Asheville, a four-star hotel, Cooper said. The rooms may be luxury, but the golf course will remain public and affordable even after the company has put “significant funds” into it, he said, as DreamCatcher is dedicated to the people who are playing there now.

Now the hotel needs to get Henderson County permits before it can start construction, Cooper said.

DreamCatcher recently completed The Cherokee at Harrah’s Casino Resort in October 2021, a four-star hotel that features 725 rooms and a Guy Fieri restaurant.

