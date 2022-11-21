DreamCatcher Asheville Broadmoor Golf Links

FLETCHER — Developer DreamCatcher Hotels presented site plans for a new eight-story upscale hotel with 12,000 square feet of meeting and conference space on the Broadmoor Golf Links site at Nov. 18’s Asheville Regional Airport Authority Board meeting.

DreamCatcher has been managing the golf course, which is located in Henderson County, since the airport bought it in 2020, and plans have been in the works for a hotel for over a year. The hotel will be named DreamCatcher – Asheville and is set to break ground in the spring. Construction should take around 20 months, DreamCatcher President and CEO Zeke Cooper told the board, but may vary depending on how severe the winter weather gets.

