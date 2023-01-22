Dream Job Up For Grabs At Idyllic UK Island Golf Club

January blues… They happen. Have you recently thought about Pursuing a new career? Finding a new place to live? Well, a golf club on the Isles of Scilly in Cornwall is offering the Ultimate opportunity for any golf fanatic.

As reported by Cornwall Live (opens in new tab)the Isles Of Scilly Golf Club on St Mary’s is looking to hire a new management team after John Burns and Sarah Twynham have decided to return to the mainland, ending their four-and-a-half year tenure after taking over the club in 2018 .

The golf club was formed in 1904 and started off as a nine-hole course before expanding to an 18-hole course in 1954. They now find themselves looking for new additions and have stipulated that anybody looking for a change of scenery and the experience of living on an island should apply.

Aerial shot of the Isles Of Scilly

The Isles Of Scilly has a population of 2,500 – 3,000

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The club flocked to their Facebook page to break the news by saying: “John and Sarah should be congratulated for all their hard work and all they have done for the local community over the last four years. We now have the difficult task of finding a couple to fill their shoes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button