Dream debut! Pjanic debuts with a goal in Sharjah

The future smiles him to Miralem Pjanic. The exfutbolista of the Barça has had a debut Dreamed with the To the Sharjah of the Arab Emirates, attaining première his sack Goleador in Clubs for the first time in almost three years. The Bosnian annotated from the penalty spot to the 38′ minutes of the first halfwhat served to expand partially the marker on the Bani Yas of Abu Dabi (2-0).

The goal of Fahad Mohamed was beaten for the first time by a shot of Paco Alcácer to the 15′, another old known of the FC Barcelona. The Valencian fichó by the Asian group during the market of traspasos in condition of free agentafter the Villarreal took the decision to do without his services.

To them it added them the last so much of the meeting from the booty of Luan Martins Pereira ‘Luanzinho’, one of the ‘perlas’ of the To the Sharjah. The Brazilian arrived from the Avaí to beginnings of year during the market of winter and since has been his polivalencia the one who has marked difference. In spite of being mediocentro, can play by the sides and is by the left where has been more conclusive, accumulating two goals in the three parties that go of the season.

It will be leading

With 32 years, Pjanic Landed in the combined pérsico with the letter of freedom under the arm and accepting Forgive to the Barça the two years that subtracted him from agreement. His aim is to accumulate minutes of quality in the straight final of his sporting career, by what access to change of airs as long as his continuity on the lawn went corresponded.

Now, it has strengthened like one of the Pillars in the medullary of the technician Abdul Azeez Mohamed because of his rapidity to the first touch and to his experience in the European elite. The To the Sharjah finds leader and undefeated in the Championship emiratí with five goals in favor and none against after two dates.