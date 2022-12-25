Draymond Green’s Injury Status For Grizzlies-Warriors Game

It’s Christmas, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, California.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Draymond Green has been listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: “Draymond Green (foot) listed questionable for Sunday.”

