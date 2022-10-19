Draymond Green welcomes the NBA to the ‘Warriors Invitational’ in a vibrant green suit

Draymond Green arrived at the Chase Center in style.

The Warriors’ star forward showed off a flashy green suit, an outfit fit for someone of Green’s stature.

“Let’s go! Looking like money, you what I’m talking about?” Green said as he buttoned up his jacket. When asked if he was ready for the Warriors’ 2022-23 NBA season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, Green was

“Absolutely, time to go through it again,” the 32-year-old replied. “By the way, welcome back to the Warriors Invitational — we’re back.”

This is not the first time Green mentioned the “Warriors Invitational.” Shortly after winning the 2022 NBA Finals over the Boston Celtics, Green proclaimed the “Warriors Invitational” is back, which Steph Curry doubled down on after arriving back in the Bay Area.

After winning his fourth Championship in eight seasons — with six NBA Finals Appearances in that span — it’s only fair for Green and the rest of the Warriors to be confident.

Until another team proves otherwise, the path to an NBA title goes through Golden State and there is no doubt that Green will play as flashy as his suit is once the season starts.

