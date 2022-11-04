Draymond Green trade not on Warriors’ Radar ‘as of now’

Report: Warriors don’t plan on trading Draymond ‘as of now’ Originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There’s plenty of uncertainty hanging over Draymond Green’s head when it comes to what uniform he’ll be wearing next season, but it doesn’t look like the Warriors plan on sending him away any time soon.

The 32-year-old is eight games into a contract year with Golden State, and at the end of the 2022-23 NBA season, he’ll have the choice of whether he wants to return or not.

But after punching teammate Jordan Poole at practice in early October, Whispers of the Warriors possibly dealing their Veteran forward to another team before then began circulating.

And it didn’t help that the team already declined extending Green to a max contract like he wanted this summer.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe, however, reported Thursday, citing sources, that trading Green isn’t in the Warriors’ cards — at least for now.

Despite Green, described by Lowe as an “aging star who helped build a dynasty,” punching “a Younger player heading the replacement generation,” Rumors of any trade talks have been just that, rumors.

The Warriors have not engaged in any trade talks for Green, per Lowe, and “don’t plan to as of now.”

Golden State enters Thursday’s game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center with a 3-5 record in search of its first road win of the season.

Green himself has admitted the Warriors need to start fixing their mistakes this season before it’s too late, and his experience will play a big part in helping the team find its identity as the season wears on.

Through eight games, Green is averaging 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists on 59.6 percent shooting. The four-time NBA Champion has a plus/minus rating of plus-15 on the season.

And as the Warriors attempt to win back-to-back NBA Championships this season, Green’ will be making a cool $25.8 million. His player option for next year is $27.5 million — a payday most assume he will take.

Story continues

Considering the Warriors’ ever-increasing luxury tax bill and Green’s altercation with Poole, the idea of ​​a trade isn’t very farfetched.

RELATED: Draymond pinpoints bigger issue to Dubs’ fouling problem

But the team’s decision to fine, not suspend, Green in the wake of his alarming Punch showed that at the very least, they’re willing to ride with him this season in hopes of securing another Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Because at the end of the day, it’s hard to replace a player with defensive versatility and a Championship DNA like Green.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast