Draymond Green Shares Hot Take About LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors have had some legendary battles with LeBron James over the years, but that hasn’t stopped Draymond Green from consistently sharing high praise for the Lakers star. In his first podcast Episode after a long break, Green made sure to share some more praise for James, and this time it came in the form of a hot take.

The NBA has had several “faces of the league” since its inception, and LeBron James has certainly been one of them. According to Green, James is the greatest face of the league in NBA history.

“I take my hat off to LeBron,” Green said. “For what he’s done, for what he’s doing, on and off the court, there’s never been a better face of the NBA, and I’m not sure there ever will be a better face of the NBA.”

Never missing an opportunity to praise James, Draymond believes his good friend is the greatest face of the league in NBA history. This is a very bold take, considering the run that so many of the game’s greats have had, but Draymond does have an argument. Not only has James upheld his Greatness on the court for so many years, but he has made incredible contributions off the court as well.

While the NBA has had some great faces of the league, Draymond Green believes there are none greater than LeBron James.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Reveals Hilarious First Impression of Draymond Green

Steve Kerr Shares Future Prediction For Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green

Kevin Durant Reveals Why He ‘Hated’ Warriors Winning Championship Without Him