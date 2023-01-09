Draymond Green Shares Hot Take About LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors have had some legendary battles with LeBron James over the years, but that hasn’t stopped Draymond Green from consistently sharing high praise for the Lakers star. In his first podcast Episode after a long break, Green made sure to share some more praise for James, and this time it came in the form of a hot take.

The NBA has had several “faces of the league” since its inception, and LeBron James has certainly been one of them. According to Green, James is the greatest face of the league in NBA history.

