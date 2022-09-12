Draymond Green says Tom Izzo ‘as hungry’ as ever

EAST LANSING – Draymond Green’s relationship with Tom Izzo stretches back more than 15 years.

And the former Michigan Star star and four-time NBA world Champion Green is certain big things are once more in store for MSU basketball. It’s the vibe he’s getting from his former coach.

“I think he’s as hungry as he’s been since I’ve been here,” Green said Friday about Izzo, during a press conference prior to Green’s induction into MSU’s Athletics Hall of Fame.

Big things aren’t new for Izzo, who has a national championship, eight Final Four Appearances and 10 Big Ten regular-season titles in a career that’s already earned him a place in the Basketball Hall of Fame. But the past two seasons haven’t been up to his normal standards. MSU has finished eighth and seventh in the Big Ten standings the past two seasons and hasn’t gotten past the first weekend of the NCAA tournament since its last Final Four appearance in 2019.

Green said even Legends experience Ebbs and flows.

“I think we all go through those times where you may lose a little bit of that fire, throughout the course of the journey, on the way to greatness,” Green said. “Sometimes you can lose a little bit of that fire. But the real ones get it back. That’s the test.”

Green knows the feeling.

After a remarkable five-year run from 2015-19 during which Green’s Golden State team won three NBA titles and reached the Finals all five years, the next two seasons were forgettable. Decimated by injuries, the Warriors went 15-50 in 2019-20 and 39-33 in 2020-21. But the team bounced back last season, ending with its fourth NBA Championship in Green’s 10 years as a pro.

