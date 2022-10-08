draymond green nba wnba pay gap

In recent years, the WNBA has received fresh interest from fans and NBA players alike. It was partially sparked by the late Kobe Bryant following his retirement. With Bryant taking an interest in the Women’s league and becoming an active part of his daughter’s budding basketball career, other players began to take note.

During the NBA’s famous “bubble playoffs,” eighteen-time NBA All-Star LeBron James also wore the Women’s league merchandise. Other players and even NBA fans followed suit and started donning the orange hoodie.

Despite all of the newfound support the league has generated in recent years, the fact of the matter is that it has yet to turn a profit.

On a recent Episode of The Shop, basketball Legend Lisa Leslie and NBA star Draymond Green spoke about the pay gap between female and male players.

When Leslie claimed that even a mediocre player in the NBA gets paid more than multiple WNBA stars put together, Green was quick to respond. They pointed out:

“It pisses me off. I don’t think there’s anybody in America that supports the WNBA more than NBA players. We support the WNBA probably more than we support the fu***n’ NBA.”

Leslie was quick to agree with Green, acknowledging how support from the NBA doesn’t go unnoticed. In her own words, the biggest ally the league has is NBA players.

Check out Green and Leslie’s back and forth below:

Draymond Green And The WNBA