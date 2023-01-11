Draymond Green Makes Golden State Warriors History

It’s Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns are facing off at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The Warriors are 6-4 in their last ten games, but came into the night in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

During the game, four-time NBA Champion Draymond Green made Warriors team history when he grabbed his 5,000th career rebound.

Warriors: “Draymond Green is the 7th player in franchise history to reach 5,000 career rebounds”

The other six players are the list are Nate Thurmond, Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Smith, Clyde Lee, Paul Arizin and Neil Johnston.

Green was the 35th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Michigan State, and has spent his entire career with the Warriors (he is in his 11th season in the league).

While he has never put up massive numbers, he is widely seen as one of the most important parts of their dynasty.

He is the best defender on the team (he won the Defensive Player of The Year Award in 2017), and is one of the best passers in the NBA.

So far this season, the four-time NBA All-Star has averages of 7.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists (on 50.4% shooting from the field) in 36 games.

In 2022, the Warriors won the NBA Championship for the fourth time in the last eight seasons (they have also been to the NBA Finals six times in that span).

They came into Tuesday’s game with a 20-20 record in 40 games, which has them tied for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.