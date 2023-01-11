Draymond Green Makes Golden State Warriors History

It’s Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns are facing off at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The Warriors are 6-4 in their last ten games, but came into the night in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

During the game, four-time NBA Champion Draymond Green made Warriors team history when he grabbed his 5,000th career rebound.

Warriors: “Draymond Green is the 7th player in franchise history to reach 5,000 career rebounds”

.

