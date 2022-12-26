Draymond Green Makes Franchise History In Grizzlies-Warriors Game

It’s Christmas, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

During the game, four-time NBA All-Star Draymond Green made franchise history.

He has now passed Tim Hardaway to move into third place the all-time assists list for the Warriors.

Warriors: “Draymond has passed Tim Hardaway for third most career dimes in franchise history!”

.

