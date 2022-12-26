Draymond Green Makes Franchise History In Grizzlies-Warriors Game

It’s Christmas, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

During the game, four-time NBA All-Star Draymond Green made franchise history.

He has now passed Tim Hardaway to move into third place the all-time assists list for the Warriors.

Warriors: “Draymond has passed Tim Hardaway for third most career dimes in franchise history!”

Hardaway had 3,926 assists in six seasons and 422 games for the Warriors.

The only two people ahead of Green are Guy Rodgers (4,855 assists) and his teammate Steph Curry (5,565 assists).

Green does not put up massive numbers, but he is arguably the best passer and defender on the team.

Coming into Sunday’s Matchup with the Grizzlies, he had averages of 8.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest in 29 games.

The former second-round pick has spent his entire career with the Warriors and has helped them make the NBA Finals in six out of the last eight seasons (they have won four NBA Championships in that span).

That being said, the Warriors are not off to a good start to the 2022-23 season.

They are 15-18 in 33 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

At home, the Warriors have been brilliant (12-2 in 14 games), but they are atrocious on the road (3-16 in 19 games).

This was their first time playing the Grizzlies this season (they beat them in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs).