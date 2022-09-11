Draymond Green Enshrined In Michigan State Hall of Fame

Draymond Green has become forever engrained in Collegiate Athletic history, joining eight other Class of 2022 inductees at Michigan State’s Hall of Fame ceremony this weekend.

Green’s standout career at Michigan State laid the groundwork for the four-time NBA All-Star that Warriors fans have watched over the last ten seasons.

The Warriors point-forward made his return to East Lansing, proudly showing his family the place he called home for four years.

At the ceremony, Green revealed the Spartan Hall of Fame plaque dedicated to his tremendous tenure.

Green later joined former Collegiate coach, Tom Izzo, for a conversation in the Draymond Green Strength and Conditioning Center.

It was a full-circle moment for the four-time NBA champion, who brought the coveted Larry O’Brien Trophy back to where it all began.

On Saturday, the Michigan State Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was recognized during Halftime at Spartan Stadium during the MSU-Akron football game.

Green concluded his collegiate career as the Spartans’ all-time leading rebounder (1,096), ranking second in career steals (180) and eighth in career blocks (117).