Draymond Green calls out NBA amid Jaren Jackson Jr. conspiracy

Amid the stat conspiracy theory surrounding Jaren Jackson Jr., Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green poured more fuel on the issue as he called out the NBA to give him his right stats.

Jackson’s stats and how the scorekeepers are allegedly bloating his numbers–giving him credits for blocks and steals he didn’t actually make–have been a major talking point in the NBA in recent days. While the NBA has since refuted the allegations, Green couldn’t help but agree there is some inconsistency when it comes to tracking players’ stats.

For one, the Warriors forward thinks he isn’t being given credit for a lot of his steals and blocks in a game. Green is currently averaging 0.8 blocks and 0.9 steals per game, but he thought he should be averaging at least two of each a night considering his style of play. For instance, Dray used Monday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder as an example where he said he had two blocks but ended the night with zero on the stat sheet.

Green doubled down on that on Twitter after sharing his thoughts on his podcast, saying that he’s “not asking for much.”

Not asking for much https://t.co/0saZYNAQY7 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 1, 2023

It remains to be seen if the NBA will respond to Draymond Green’s claim and what action they would take. However, it will be interesting to see if other players will come out and take issue with the stat keeping in the league.

In a data-driven league where stats play a huge role in giving out awards, it’s definitely an issue worth looking at.