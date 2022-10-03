Draw on Expertise of Local Artist Kevin Short at Painting Workshop | Arts & Entertainment

Posted on October 3, 2022

| 2:01 p.m



‘Gold Diggers,’ a painting by Kevin Short, exemplifies the artist’s signature heavy impressionist brushstrokes. (Kevin Short)

Santa Barbara artist Kevin A. Short, whose show The Peaceful Sea is currently on display in the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) gallery and Munger Theater, will teach a class, 1-4 pm Oct. 23 on the museum’s patio at the Santa Barbara Harbor, 113 Harbor Way, Ste.190.

The class is open to all levels, and Short will be teaching on an individual level at each participant’s easel or table. Topics to be covered include color, color harmony, how to design a painting, and how to mix paint.

The event is limited to 15 people, with registration on a first-come, first-served basis. Cost is $150 per person, and participants are asked to bring their own art supplies, including paper, canvas, paint, brushes, and/or pencils. A full list of supplies and directions will be sent to all registered participants.

To register, email Linda Fields at [email protected] or call 805-456-8743. Participants can join Short for a wine and cheese reception following the workshop.

Short began his art training with a toy watercolor set and a pile of crayons, drawing on Leftover butcher paper in the middle of the kitchen floor. He formally studied oil painting at the University of New Mexico, Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, and the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California.

Raised in Santa Barbara, Short developed his love of the ocean through sailing, fishing, and spending days in the local surf. Now internationally recognized for his contemporary landscapes of the Pacific Coast, Short is considered a keen observer of the sea, who paints the surfing and coastal subcultures using his signature heavy, impressionist brushstrokes and rich, saturated color palettes.

His paintings conjure Moments in time, both imagined and remembered, and celebrate all the living colors of the sea.

“Short’s paintings are imbued with narrative and emotion,” said Emily Falke, director of collections and curator at SBMM, and herself an artist. “They chronicle our experiences as a coastal community, depicting all the outdoor Joys available to us — paddling, boating , surfing, swimming, just being at the beach — and pay tribute to the beauty of the ocean and the culture that has helped form this part of the world.

“The opportunity to study with Kevin is a very special one indeed.”