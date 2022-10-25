Draw for Runners to complete the Abbott World Marathon Majors Six Star goal

The Abbott World Marathon Majors (AbbottWMM) team is launching the largest ever initiative in its history to help Runners complete their Six Star Journey.

In 2023, up to 2,000 places across all six Abbott World Marathon Majors will be made available for members of AbbottWMM.com to advance their mission to join the Six Star Finisher Hall of Fame. There are currently 8,067 Six Star Finishers on record.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of Runners from around the world enter the Lotteries or qualification process for the Majors. As the interest and competition for a starting place continues to grow, so does the number of Runners collecting their AbbottWMM stars and striving for their finishers’ medal.

With this in mind, AbbottWMM is unveiling… ‘the biggest draw in Marathon history for Runners to complete the Six Star Journey. Eligible Runners with AbbottWMM profiles will shortly receive an email inviting them to be a part of the selection process for their relevant Major.’

Dawna Stone, AbbottWMM CEO said “The Abbott World Marathon Majors are events that inspire and touch people all over the world.

“It is a challenge that takes Runners many years to complete, and is considered by most in our global community as the pinnacle of their Marathon journey. These bib allotments will help provide pathways for many Runners to complete their Six Star journeys.”

Selection processes for the three 2023 spring Majors will begin following the conclusion of the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon.

For the 2023 Tokyo Marathon, 100 additional places for Runners who have five stars in their AbbottWMM.com profile will be available.

For the 2023 Boston Marathon, 150 places for Runners with five stars in their AbbottWMM.com profile will be available.

For the 2023 TCS London Marathon and the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON, 500 places will be available from both for Runners with three, four or five stars in their profile.

For the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, 250 places will be available for Runners with three, four or five stars in their profile.

Then for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon, another 500 places for AbbottWMM.com members on three, four or five stars will be up for grabs.

Major Places for 2023 Eligible runners* Tokyo Marathon 100 5 stars Boston Marathon 150 5 stars TCS London Marathon 500 3/4/5 stars BMW BERLIN MARATHON 500 3/4/5 stars Bank of America Chicago Marathon 250 3/4/5 stars TCS New York City Marathon 500 3/4/5 stars

* Runners must have an up-to-date profile on www.Abbottwmm.com

Timeline

Major Notification to Runners Deadline for entry Runners selected Race date Tokyo Marathon November 9 November 16 November 17 March 5 Boston Marathon November 21 November 29 November 30 April 17 TCS London Marathon December 5 December 12 December 14 April 23

