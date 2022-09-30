Draw against Austin Peay marks Women’s soccer’s 5th straight tie

Next Game: at Lipscomb University 10/2/2022 | 2 PM (1 PM CT) October 02 (Sun) / 2 PM (1 PM CT) at Lipscomb University

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Life on the road in ASUN play started out the same as life at home in conference action for the Bellarmine University Women’s soccer team.

On Thursday night at Morgan Bros. Soccer Field, Bellarmine played to a scoreless draw with Austin Peay State, its fourth straight tie to begin league competition.

Overall, Bellarmine (0-3-8, 0-0-4 ASUN) has recorded eight ties and a nation-high 16 in 30 matches over the last two seasons. The Knights’ stalemate with Austin Peay (3-5-4, 1-3) marked its fifth draw in a row as their final nonconference game also ended in a deadlock. The match was the first ASUN road game of the season for BU and its first-ever contest against the new league member Governors.

Bellarmine’s defense notched its third straight shutout and sixth overall this season. Elyssa Francis , who tallied five saves, continued to move closer to the program record for career shutouts. After her fourth clean sheet of the season, the senior goalkeeper now has 32 in her tenure, three shy of tying Amy Kunowski’s mark.

Although it didn’t score, Austin Peay controlled the first half and took six shots while not allowing Bellarmine a single attempt. The Knights were on the Governors’ side of the field much more frequently in the second half, with one of their three shots a near-miss off the crossbar following a corner kick.

Austin Peay held a 10-3 advantage in shots, including 5-2 on frame. Corner kicks were even at five apiece.

Bellarmine will play at 2 pm (ET) Sunday at Lipscomb.

