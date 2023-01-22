Drake Women’s basketball Races past Valparaiso in Missouri Valley game

Drake Women’s basketball held its opponent to 51 points for the second time in as many games and added a dominant performance on offense.

“It’s just such a nice thing when you can get clicking on both ends of the floor,” Coach Allison Pohlman said postgame.

Drake (11-5 overall, 6-2 Missouri Valley Conference) stormed past Valparaiso 84-51 at the Knapp Center. The Beacons sit second-last in the conference standings with just one Valley win.

The Beacons stayed with the Bulldogs for much of the first half, even though Drake led by 11 points at intermission. Valparaiso and Drake exchanged Threes to open the scoring, but only one team continued that success. The Bulldogs made seven of its nine shots from the field in the first quarter, compared with 5-of-14 for Valparaiso.

Drake forward Anna Miller scored 17 points and added a team-high nine rebounds in the Bulldogs' win over Valparaiso.

Drake faltered in the second quarter – completing just 33% of his shots – but the Bulldogs stepped up their defense and took better care of the ball. Drake turned the ball over just three times in the second quarter, down from eight giveaways in the first.

The Bulldogs really started to Rout Valpo (3-13, 1-7 MVC) in the second half. Drake piled on the points in the opening minutes and outscored the Beacons 26-11 in the third quarter while shooting 10-of-13 from the field to take a 68-42 lead.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button