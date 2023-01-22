Drake Women’s basketball Races past Valparaiso in Missouri Valley game

Drake Women’s basketball held its opponent to 51 points for the second time in as many games and added a dominant performance on offense.

“It’s just such a nice thing when you can get clicking on both ends of the floor,” Coach Allison Pohlman said postgame.

Drake (11-5 overall, 6-2 Missouri Valley Conference) stormed past Valparaiso 84-51 at the Knapp Center. The Beacons sit second-last in the conference standings with just one Valley win.

The Beacons stayed with the Bulldogs for much of the first half, even though Drake led by 11 points at intermission. Valparaiso and Drake exchanged Threes to open the scoring, but only one team continued that success. The Bulldogs made seven of its nine shots from the field in the first quarter, compared with 5-of-14 for Valparaiso.

Drake faltered in the second quarter – completing just 33% of his shots – but the Bulldogs stepped up their defense and took better care of the ball. Drake turned the ball over just three times in the second quarter, down from eight giveaways in the first.

The Bulldogs really started to Rout Valpo (3-13, 1-7 MVC) in the second half. Drake piled on the points in the opening minutes and outscored the Beacons 26-11 in the third quarter while shooting 10-of-13 from the field to take a 68-42 lead.

“We came out with a whole renewed sense of urgency,” Pohlman said.

Drake’s Onslaught didn’t end there. Pohlman emptied her bench, and the Bulldogs outscored Valparaiso, 16-9, in the final frame.

Katie Dinnebier scored 18 points for the Bulldogs, while Sarah Beth Gueldner and Anna Miller both added double-digit totals. Miller led the way with nine rebounds.

Bulldogs among the best in assists, rebounding

Drake recorded 16 assists and had a 38-27 rebounding advantage on Saturday. The Bulldogs lead all Valley teams in rebounds per game while the Beacons are at the very bottom of that category.

Drake is third in all of Division I Women’s basketball with 21.1 assists per game. The Bulldogs rank right behind Oklahoma and UConn (21.2). Impressive, yes, but not surprising based on how Drake runs his offense.

What is surprising is the Bulldogs’ 33.9 defensive rebounds per game. That number is the best in Division I, despite Drake’s size.

On Saturday, 6-foot-3 Anna Miller led the Bulldogs with seven defensive rebounds. Dinnebier (who stands 5-8) and Gueldner (5-9) had three apiece.

“We take a lot of pride in not giving up offensive rebounds,” Miller said. “Just really going after that ball, and we send all five people to crash on defense.”

Ilysse Pitts steals the show in the early minutes

Valparaiso’s fifth-year guard caused some problems for Drake. Pitts recorded three of Valpo’s four steals in the first five minutes and had a hand in causing at least one other turnover. She was disruptive in the paint and defended well overall.

“We have a young lady by the name of Katie Dinnebier, she does the same thing,” Pohlman said about adjusting to Pitts’ play. “But after those first turnovers, we started to figure out what we needed to do. We were trying to make things happen that really weren’t there.”

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting Reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at [email protected] or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.