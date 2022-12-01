Drake Women’s basketball eases past Lindenwood in 87-60 win

Drake Women’s basketball put on a show against Lindenwood on Thursday, beating out the Lions, 87-60, in front of thousands of elementary and middle school fans.

The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead when Maggie Bair scored on a layup just eight seconds into the morning matchup. Drake continued to pile on the points, leading 27-17 by the end of the first quarter and 52-26 at halftime.

Allison Pohlman was able to empty her bench before the end of the first half against now 0-6 Lindenwood, and all but one player registered either a point or a rebound.

Drake held a 30-point lead at the end of the third quarter. Lindenwood managed to close the gap slightly, but it wasn’t enough to get past the Bulldogs.

While four Drake players finished with double-digit points, Sarah Beth Gueldner led with 17 points, including 12 points from 3-point range. Maggie Bair added 16, Katie Dinnebier had 14 and Megan Meyer finished with 13.

Courtney Becker had six rebounds, while Grace Berg had five and two steals.

Bulldogs put on a scoring showcase

Drake did exactly what it was supposed to against Lindenwood: Win, easily.

The Bulldogs are now 4-2 on the very young season, and that record doesn’t come without spreading the love among scorers.

There were the typical stars like Bair, Dinnebier and Meyer. But Gueldner, who has averaged 9.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, had a solid day too, with 17 points and four rebounds. Those were the double-digit scorers, but Anna Miller, Ashley Ilams, Berg and Becker all had more than 2 points.

“SB (Sarah Beth) always kind of had that quality of just being able to kind of do exactly what she needs to do when we need her to do it,” Drake Coach Allison Pohlman said postgame. “When you’ve got Megan on the right wing and you’ve got SB on the left wing, sometimes teams are going to have to choose exactly who they want to focus on.”

And talking about spreading the success, Drake finished with 23 assists, led by Berg with five.

Let’s talk about defense

In a high-scoring game like this, it’s easy for the defense to get lost in the shuffle. But the Bulldogs were exceptional against Lindenwood.

“It’s something that we continue to focus on, just continuing to get better because it’s adding layers,” Pohlman said. “How we approach it is that it’s one of them against five of us.”

It helped that the Lions have a very short bench – just three players outside of the starting lineup traveled to Des Moines.

The largest scoring streak Drake allowed was a 6-point stretch by the Lions in the second quarter. The Bulldogs started the third quarter just as dominant, holding Lindenwood scoreless for the first 5:25 of the second half.

Should Drake – a team that took nationally-ranked Iowa to overtime – be concerned about allowing Lindenwood – a team without a single win – to score 60 points?

Not at all.

The Bulldogs bench picked up some valuable in-game experience, the offense did more than enough to hold the lead, and 60 is among the fewest points scored by a Drake opponent. Lindenwood shot just 37.9% from the field and the Bulldogs had the advantage everywhere else, too.

The Lions were outrebounded 31-19 by the Bulldogs on the defensive side. Drake had seven steals and six blocks, and only two players were in the minus at the end of the game.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting Reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at [email protected] or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.