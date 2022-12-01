Drake Women’s basketball eases past Lindenwood in 87-60 win

Drake Women’s basketball put on a show against Lindenwood on Thursday, beating out the Lions, 87-60, in front of thousands of elementary and middle school fans.

The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead when Maggie Bair scored on a layup just eight seconds into the morning matchup. Drake continued to pile on the points, leading 27-17 by the end of the first quarter and 52-26 at halftime.

Allison Pohlman was able to empty her bench before the end of the first half against now 0-6 Lindenwood, and all but one player registered either a point or a rebound.

Drake held a 30-point lead at the end of the third quarter. Lindenwood managed to close the gap slightly, but it wasn’t enough to get past the Bulldogs.

While four Drake players finished with double-digit points, Sarah Beth Gueldner led with 17 points, including 12 points from 3-point range. Maggie Bair added 16, Katie Dinnebier had 14 and Megan Meyer finished with 13.

