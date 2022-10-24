Drake Women’s basketball Coach talks Iowa, Iowa State games

Drake Women’s basketball Coach Allison Pohlman spoke with confidence Monday during her team’s media day ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, and her optimism is not misplaced.

The Bulldogs were ranked third in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll and received six first-place votes, one less than second-place Illinois State. Newcomer Belmont received 32 first-place votes.

“I think one of the great things when you think about our team, we return four starters,” Pohlman said. “Four starters from a team that found themselves in postseason play and found a way to really get it done in postseason.

“We were able to win a couple of games. I think that experience really sparked the hunger of this group and seeing what they were able to do.”

Drake is the only Missouri Valley team with multiple student-athletes on the preseason all-conference team, with Megan Meyer and Grace Berg making the cut. But Meyer and Berg aren’t the only players returning to the Knapp Center this fall. Maggie Bair and Katie Dinnebier both started 32 games last season. Anna Miller, Courtney Becker and Sarah Beth Gueldner also saw a lot of playing time.

The Bulldogs (20-14, 9-9 MVC in Pohlman’s first year as head coach) added two freshmen to the roster as well − Ava Hawthorne from Gilbert and Taedyn Gray from Lenexa, Kan.

Off to a strong start

Pohlman and the Bulldogs will not face an easy schedule. Drake plays No. 4 Iowa and No. 22 Nebraska – both at the Knapp Center – in the second and third games of the season. Before the end of the calendar year, the Bulldogs also must get through No. 8 Iowa State and No. 21 Creighton.

It won’t be an easy task for Drake, but it’s a set of nonconference games that Pohlman knows will make her squad better.

