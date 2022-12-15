Drake volleyball falls to Boston College in NIVC final

The Drake volleyball team saw its season come to an end when they fell 3-1 to Boston College in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship on Wednesday night.

It was a tough start to the night for the Bulldogs, who never took a lead at any point in the first set. They did fight back from a 10-point deficit to make it close, but couldn’t close the gap entirely and fell 25-22 in the opening frame.

In the second set, Boston College took an early lead, but Drake ended up battling back to tie the set at 14. Then, the Bulldogs outscored BC 11-7 over the rest of the frame to take a 25-21 win and tie the match up at one set apiece.

That was the only time Drake would win a set though, with BC coming out in the third and cruising to a wire-to-wire 25-18 win, the most lopsided of any set on the night.

