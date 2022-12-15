Drake volleyball falls to Boston College in NIVC final

The Drake volleyball team saw its season come to an end when they fell 3-1 to Boston College in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship on Wednesday night.

It was a tough start to the night for the Bulldogs, who never took a lead at any point in the first set. They did fight back from a 10-point deficit to make it close, but couldn’t close the gap entirely and fell 25-22 in the opening frame.

In the second set, Boston College took an early lead, but Drake ended up battling back to tie the set at 14. Then, the Bulldogs outscored BC 11-7 over the rest of the frame to take a 25-21 win and tie the match up at one set apiece.

That was the only time Drake would win a set though, with BC coming out in the third and cruising to a wire-to-wire 25-18 win, the most lopsided of any set on the night.

In the fourth and final set, the Bulldogs came out of the break on fire and took a 6-2 lead early on. But it was short-lived as BC came back to tie it up at 9-9 shortly thereafter. It was back and forth for the rest of the night with no team ever having more than a 4-point lead at any point once they crossed into double digits. Drake was down 24-20 and stormed back to eventually take a 25-24 lead, but they couldn’t finish the set off. The Eagles outscored Drake 5-2 to come away with a 29-27 win to claim the tournament championship.

Graduate student Mariana Rodrigues led the Bulldogs with 22 kills on the night. Freshman Addison Beagle had a team-high 51 assists while junior Jada Wills posted 37 digs in the match.

Drake finishes his season with a 30-8 overall record