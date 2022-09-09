Drake Powell Commits to The Tar Heels

The UNC basketball program has received a commitment from junior wing Drake Powell. The 4-star guard becomes the first member of the 2024 recruiting class for Coach Hubert Davis.

There was great recruiting news for the UNC basketball program on Thursday, as they received their first commitment for the Class of 2024. Drake Powell, a 6-foot-5 small forward from Northwood High School in Pittsboro, North Carolina, made his announcement official is Twitter.

Powell is currently listed as a four-star player, according to 247Sports with a 0.9761 composite score. He had offers from Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia and LSU. He is currently listed by 247Sports Composite Rankings as the 58th-best player overall for the 2024 class. Powell is 6’5 and weighs in at a lean 170 pounds.

Powell also stated that he had offers from Virginia Tech, Miami, Texas A&M, and NC State. His stock continued to rise this summer after strong showings in multiple opportunities.

It should be noted that yesterday, Phenom Hoops updated their 2024 state of North Carolina rankings. Powell was listed as 3rd on that updated list. The two players who are ahead of him, Trenton Flowers and Jarin Stevenson, also hold offers from the Tar Heels.

On an additional note, Powell is related to Coach Davis on his mother’s side of the family. Hubert Davis Sr. and UNC basketball Legend Walter Davis are Powell’s great uncles. That can only help the future Tar Heel, as he already has a strong family connection to not only the UNC basketball program but to the University of North Carolina as a whole.

Hopefully, Powell’s commitment is a good sign of things to come for the Tar Heels as they pursue more Class of 2024 options.

