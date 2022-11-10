Drake men’s basketball Tops IUPUI in season-opening win

Drake men’s basketball opened its season with a convincing win 80-48 over IUPUI, despite several injury issues leading up to the season opener.

The Bulldogs were without DJ Wilkins, Roman Penn, Garrett Sturtz and Tucker DeVries for their exhibition game against Minnesota Duluth last Thursday, but all of them except Penn were back in at least some capacity for the first official game on the schedule.

Drake came out charging, dominating the game from the first second through the final buzzer. The Bulldogs went on an 18-0 run and held IUPUI off the scoreboard for six-and-a-half minutes. The Jaguars started to pick up some points, but still had more than double their total at halftime.

The Bulldogs continued their dominance in the second half and every Drake player — except walk-ons Andrew Alia and Brashon Hall — picked up playing time. Tucker DeVries finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Sturtz had eight rebounds and seven points.

Darian DeVries, pictured during the MVC Tournament, led Drake to a win over IUPUI in the Bulldogs 2022 season opener.

Sardaar Calhoun is going to fit right in at Drake

Fans in attendance for the exhibition matchup got a glimpse of what Calhoun could do, and for a player that Coach Darian DeVries said could fill the gap left by ShanQuan “Tank” Hemphill and Tremell Murphy, Calhoun certainly lived up to the hype.

Calhoun finished his first game in a Drake uniform with 18 points and two steals.

