Drake men’s basketball Tops IUPUI in season-opening win

Drake men’s basketball opened its season with a convincing win 80-48 over IUPUI, despite several injury issues leading up to the season opener.

The Bulldogs were without DJ Wilkins, Roman Penn, Garrett Sturtz and Tucker DeVries for their exhibition game against Minnesota Duluth last Thursday, but all of them except Penn were back in at least some capacity for the first official game on the schedule.

Drake came out charging, dominating the game from the first second through the final buzzer. The Bulldogs went on an 18-0 run and held IUPUI off the scoreboard for six-and-a-half minutes. The Jaguars started to pick up some points, but still had more than double their total at halftime.

The Bulldogs continued their dominance in the second half and every Drake player — except walk-ons Andrew Alia and Brashon Hall — picked up playing time. Tucker DeVries finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Sturtz had eight rebounds and seven points.

Sardaar Calhoun is going to fit right in at Drake

Fans in attendance for the exhibition matchup got a glimpse of what Calhoun could do, and for a player that Coach Darian DeVries said could fill the gap left by ShanQuan “Tank” Hemphill and Tremell Murphy, Calhoun certainly lived up to the hype.

Calhoun finished his first game in a Drake uniform with 18 points and two steals.

The Bulldogs will need strong performances from Calhoun all season, but especially with Wilkins, Penn and Sturtz still iffy with their injuries. He’s a player that can step into both an Offensive and defensive role, and dominate.

Calhoun’s success on defense hasn’t gone unnoticed, and Darian DeVries already sees what could be with Calhoun and Wilkins out on the floor at the same time.

“We had him on their best player, and I thought he did a really good job on him,” DeVries said of Calhoun after the exhibition. “Once DJ Wilkins comes back, hopefully you’re asking Sardaar to be in a role where you gotta guard the best guy and we’re not just relying on DJ all the time.”

Conor Enright Waits his turn, and it pays off

The redshirt freshman opted to sit last year, absorbing as much information as possible from the bench. Then, in the offseason, he took on a larger role in practices and drills with Penn out.

It was clear that Darian DeVries wanted to see just how well Enright would mesh with the Bulldogs when he started him against IUPUI.

Enright delivered instantly, setting the pace of the game and helping Drake move the ball at a speed the Jaguars seemed ill prepared for. They might not have scored all the points, but Enright’s direction certainly played a part in Drake’s early 18-point run.

He finished with 10 points, four assists and one block.

Enright will be another player expected to take on a larger role, and take some of the pressure off Penn.

That’ll be key for the Bulldogs, who will lose Wilkins and Penn after this season and will need players to continue what they’ve built at Drake.

