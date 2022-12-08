Drake men’s basketball starts strong after overcoming several injuries

Drake men’s basketball fans were in for quite the scare Wednesday when Tucker DeVries appeared to tweak his left foot early in the 78-65 win over Omaha.

The sophomore star was limping badly at one point in the first quarter, but waved off officials when they blew the play dead for a possible injury. After the apparent injury, he would ride the stationary bike on the sidelines between plays and after a while, it was like nothing had happened at all.

But it did cause a bit of stress, especially considering how Drake (8-1, 1-1 MVC) started the season amid some unlikely circumstances: four returners, all starters, dealing with injuries.

DJ Wilkins Tore his ACL in the 2021-22 regular season finale, but he was still working through some parts of that recovery when it was time for the Bulldogs’ exhibition game. Roman Penn had injured and reinjured the same foot several times throughout his career and was another player sidelined early on.

More:Drake men’s basketball beats Omaha, 78-65, with second-half scoring surge

Preseason Missouri Valley Conference player of the year Tucker DeVries freaked out several fans when he stood at center court in street clothes and a boot during exhibition warmups. And then there was Garrett Sturtz, who sat out early with an ankle injury.

But despite the early injury worries, Drake seems to have bounced back from those issues. Here is an update on those four players, plus a few more Bulldogs who have dealt with injuries.

Are all four back to full health?

Short answer? Well, an idea.

College coaches typically keep the exact type and severity of injuries close to the vest. But now that Drake is nine games into the season, here is the best guess about how those four players feel.

Let’s start with DeVries.

It’s pretty obvious that the 6-foot-7 sophomore has either overcome his injury or learned how to play through it. DeVries has recorded six 20-plus point games and has scored no fewer than 13 points in any contest so far. He also averages six rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals a game.

DeVries spent the offseason conditioning to keep up with the college game. He’s been successful in that respect and it shows in the statistics. If the Bulldogs’ star sophomore stays healthy, Drake fans should expect this level of production to continue.

More:Drake basketball’s Tucker DeVries hopes offseason transformation pays off in sophomore season

Wilkins and Penn were both working through some more severe injuries. An ACL tear is not an easy injury to come back from and, with how many times Penn has injured the same foot, it’s hard to tell how much pressure can be put on it.

Still, it seems like both Graduate student-athletes have managed to get back into the game with ease. Coach Darian DeVries eased Penn back into a starting role. The decision to slowly get him back in the game paid off when Penn scored 32 points in Drake’s loss to Indiana State last month.

As one of the top Perimeter Defenders in the conference and a solid 3-point shooter, Wilkins had to overcome a mental hurdle on his way back to the floor – seeing if his body would hold up playing at full speed. He’s come back strong and the Bulldogs have barely missed a beat, something Penn credits to experience.

“Conditioning, getting a feel for the game was the hardest part,” Penn said. “You get the practice reps, but the game is a little bit different. Just kind of working your way and finding your rhythm back. You know, guys that you’re playing with for years, I don’t think it’s gonna take us that long.”

What about Sturtz?

The graduate guard from Newton, Iowa, is a different story.

Sturtz doesn’t seem to be back at 100%, but his game also doesn’t seem to be severely impacted. He played in the season opener against IUPUI, scored 7 points and added eight rebounds. But he didn’t sit on the bench when he wasn’t in the game. Instead, Sturtz spent his time on a stationary bike, keeping his ankle limber.

Look closely during games and it’s clear that Sturtz’s injury still affects him: His right ankle is heavily wrapped. Still, if it’s affected his play immensely, it’s hard to see.

More:5 storylines to follow during the Drake men’s basketball season

“I’m working through some stuff but I’m just glad my teammates have confidence in me,” Sturtz said after the Omaha game, his second-highest scoring performance this season.

“Guys aren’t always hugged up on me all the time. Tucker was able to find me, Brodie was able to find me a couple times. They made the plays, I was just able to get some shots.”

Sturtz averages 9.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, both of which are close to his averages at the end of last season.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting Reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at [email protected] or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.