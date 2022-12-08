Drake men’s basketball starts strong after overcoming several injuries

Drake men’s basketball fans were in for quite the scare Wednesday when Tucker DeVries appeared to tweak his left foot early in the 78-65 win over Omaha.

The sophomore star was limping badly at one point in the first quarter, but waved off officials when they blew the play dead for a possible injury. After the apparent injury, he would ride the stationary bike on the sidelines between plays and after a while, it was like nothing had happened at all.

But it did cause a bit of stress, especially considering how Drake (8-1, 1-1 MVC) started the season amid some unlikely circumstances: four returners, all starters, dealing with injuries.

DJ Wilkins Tore his ACL in the 2021-22 regular season finale, but he was still working through some parts of that recovery when it was time for the Bulldogs’ exhibition game. Roman Penn had injured and reinjured the same foot several times throughout his career and was another player sidelined early on.

