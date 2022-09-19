Drake men’s basketball lands commitment from 2023 wing Chico Johnson

Drake men’s basketball picked up its first Recruit in the 2023 class Monday with the commitment of Chico Johnson.

Johnson, a senior at Toledo Central Catholic in Ohio, is listed as a guard by 247Sports but was recruited as an Athletic wing by the Bulldogs. At 6-foot-3, Johnson could be a solid fit for Drake, which will lose Garrett Sturtz, DJ Wilkins and Darnell Brodie after the 2022-23 season.

In his junior season at Toledo Central Catholic, Johnson averaged 15.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game. They shot 45% from the field and led the team with 77.6% success on free throws.

