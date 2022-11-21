Drake men’s basketball game a Homecoming for Wofford’s Messiah Jones

Last week’s men’s basketball game between Drake and Wofford was supposed to be a Homecoming of sorts for Terriers forward Messiah Jones.

The 6-foot-6 senior calls Chicago home, but he has more connections to Des Moines than most people know.

After a successful high school career at Powerhouse Simeon Career Academy, Jones committed to play college basketball at Drake. But he had committed to former Coach Niko Medved, so he decommitted before Darian DeVries took over. Jones then chose Wofford in South Carolina, more than 700 miles away from home.

That decision took him farther away from Illinois than he would’ve been at Drake. It took him away from his mother, Teresa Booker Johnson, several siblings and other family members.

Until last Monday.

Wofford’s coaching staff scheduled the non-conference matchup against Drake in part because they wanted to get Jones closer to home in his senior year.

Closer to his mom, who once lived in Des Moines.

Because of work and responsibilities to her other children, Jones’ mother was able to see him play only once – Wofford’s game against Coastal Carolina. She’d surprised him on his birthday, and Jones finished that game with 10 points and seven rebounds in the Terriers’ win.

