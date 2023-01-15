Drake men’s basketball eases past Bradley in Missouri Valley Matchup

Expectations were high for Saturday’s conference Matchup between Drake men’s basketball and Bradley. The Bulldogs beat the Braves, 86-61, and the game was what fans expected from a contest featuring two programs looking to move up the Missouri Valley Conference standings.

Drake improved his record to 14-5 (5-3 MVC). Bradley now sits at 12-7 (5-3 MVC).

It was the Braves who started off strong, despite Darnell Brodie putting up the first points of the game. Bradley jumped out to a 6-point lead in the first half, but it wasn’t sustainable with how Drake performed. The Bulldogs – aided by strong 3-point shooting performances from Conor Enright and Sardaar Calhoun – held a 45-23 lead at halftime.

Drake continued to pile on the points in the second half, and thanks to the lead the Bulldogs built in the first half, they were able to hold Bradley off each time the Braves attempted to close the gap.

Tucker DeVries led the Bulldogs with 28 points, including five 3-pointers. Roman Penn was all over the court with 10 rebounds and seven assists.

