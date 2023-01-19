Drake men’s basketball drops home game to MVC Rival Missouri State

Drake men’s basketball looked to add another win to its Missouri Valley Conference record and keep its home win streak alive on Wednesday. The Bulldogs opponent, Missouri State, hoped to blank Drake in regular season play for the second-straight season.

It was the Bears who came out on top, beating Drake, 65-62.

Missouri State opened the scoring when Jonathan Mogbo stole the ball from Roman Penn and dunked to get the Bears on the board. Penn scored on Drake’s next possession, and Tucker DeVries added a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a lead they didn’t relinquish through the end of the first half.

Drake guard Tucker DeVries (12) shoots the ball over Murray State guard Quincy Anderson (10) during the Des Moines' Hometown team weekend at the Knapp Center on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. The Bulldogs beat the Racers, 82-64.

Drake went to the locker room at half time with a comfortable 34-21 lead, but Missouri State came out swinging in the second half. The Bulldogs lacked the momentum they had in the first half – and calls on both sides didn’t help with momentum.

The Bears took back the lead Briefly with under five minutes left to play but Darnell Brodie kept Drake alive. That is until Missouri State went back on top and stayed there until there were 52 seconds left on the clock, when DeVries hit two free throws to tie it. DeVries missed Drake’s last attempt and the two teams headed to overtime tied at 56.

