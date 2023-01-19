Drake men’s basketball drops home game to MVC Rival Missouri State

Drake men’s basketball looked to add another win to its Missouri Valley Conference record and keep its home win streak alive on Wednesday. The Bulldogs opponent, Missouri State, hoped to blank Drake in regular season play for the second-straight season.

It was the Bears who came out on top, beating Drake, 65-62.

Missouri State opened the scoring when Jonathan Mogbo stole the ball from Roman Penn and dunked to get the Bears on the board. Penn scored on Drake’s next possession, and Tucker DeVries added a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a lead they didn’t relinquish through the end of the first half.

Drake went to the locker room at half time with a comfortable 34-21 lead, but Missouri State came out swinging in the second half. The Bulldogs lacked the momentum they had in the first half – and calls on both sides didn’t help with momentum.

The Bears took back the lead Briefly with under five minutes left to play but Darnell Brodie kept Drake alive. That is until Missouri State went back on top and stayed there until there were 52 seconds left on the clock, when DeVries hit two free throws to tie it. DeVries missed Drake’s last attempt and the two teams headed to overtime tied at 56.

Both teams went back-and-forth in extra time, but Missouri State held off the home team to hand Drake its first loss at home this season.

Donovan Clay and Bryan Trimble Jr. each scored 16 points for the Bears. Tucker DeVries led the Bulldogs with 26 points.

Struggles to sustain

The Bulldogs game against Bradley on Saturday was a perfect example of what happens when Drake not only puts solid offense and defense out on the court at the same time, but also what a win looks like when the Bulldogs put two halves together.

Drake started out strong again on Wednesday, this time against one of the lowest-scoring offenses in the conference. At one point in the first half, the Bulldogs held a 14-point lead and went to the locker room still in possession of a double-digit advantage.

But things fell apart.

The Bulldogs failed to score a field goal for over four minutes to start the second half. DeVries picked up two free throws during that span, but the Bears managed to significantly chip away at Drake’s lead.

Missouri State tied the game with under six minutes to play and took its first lead since the first half less than a minute later.

In the first half, Drake out-rebounded Missouri State 15-13. The Bears turned over the ball 10 times, compared to six turnovers from the Bulldogs. Drake recorded four steals; Missouri State had three.

The stats in the second half tell a different story.

Drake shot 30% from the field while Missouri State competed with 54.2% of its attempts. The Bears outrebounded the Bulldogs 14-11 and picked up four steals. Drake turned the ball over six times, two more than his opponent.

The Bulldogs didn’t perform any better in overtime, shooting 28.6% from the field and going 0-2 on 3-point attempts.

DeVries brings the defense

Tucker DeVries was far-and-away the best basketball player on the court in the first ten minutes of the game. They shot 50% from the field and scored eight points early. That success continued through the final buzzer, with the sophomore recording 26 points and five rebounds against Missouri State.

But what gets lost in his Offensive success is how impactful Tucker DeVries was on defense.

He was Relentless in those first ten minutes, going end to end with ease and shutting down what could’ve been major moments for Missouri State. They paired up with Penn in the corner which eventually led to a Bears turnover. Tucker DeVries was all over the competition, forcing them to travel.

Without his play in those opening minutes, the Bulldogs might not have built that first-half lead, something that came in the clutch when Missouri State closed the gap to start the second.

If Tucker DeVries continues to play at that level while averaging over 30 minutes per game – and can carry that momentum through to the end of the game – the Bulldogs will be in a very good place.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting Reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at [email protected] or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.