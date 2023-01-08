Drake men’s basketball bounces back with MVC win over Murray State

The Drake men’s basketball team picked up a much-needed conference win on Saturday, beating Murray State 82-64 at the Knapp Center.

The Bulldogs took the lead first off a layup from Darnell Brodie, but the Racers were quick to respond. Murray State scored six unanswered points before Brodie added another layup. They scored the first six points for the Bulldogs before Sardaar Calhoun added a 3-pointer.

Murray State surged ahead but the Racers never held more than a 4-point lead. Drake, on the other hand, scored 15 unanswered points and held his opponent scoreless for more than six minutes. But the Bulldogs couldn’t hold off the Racers forever, and Murray State ended the scoring drought at the 8:21 mark.

Drake outscored the Racers 20-15 through the remainder of the first half. The Bulldogs went to the locker room with a 44-29 advantage.

Despite Murray State’s best attempts, the lead that Drake built was too much for the Racers to come back from in the second half.

Drake forward Darnell Brodie (51) shoots the ball over Murray State's DJ Burns (55) at the Knapp Center on Saturday.

Much-needed bounce back for the Bulldogs

Drake had a 2-3 conference record ahead of Saturday’s game, which is the first time the Bulldogs have started with that record in the Missouri Valley Conference since the 2018-19 season. Drake went on to win the regular-season title that year.

But the Bulldogs had a serious problem putting all the pieces together and finishing games as of late. In four of Drake’s five losses, the Bulldogs held the lead with less than two minutes to play.

