Drake men’s basketball Assistant Ayo Akinwole has switched from player to Coach

Ayo Akinwole made an instant impact when he joined Drake men’s basketball as a graduate transfer last season.

The Papillion, Nebraska native spent four seasons on Omaha’s basketball team before opting to play his final season of college basketball in Des Moines. They jumped into a roster packed with returning stars – ShanQuan “Tank” Hemphill, Tremell Murphy, DJ Wilkins, to name a few.

But he was always ready to jump in and do whatever Drake needed from him. He finished his only season as a Bulldog with 115 points, 52 assists and 35 rebounds. When he wasn’t playing, Akinwole was one of his teammates’ loudest cheerleaders, offering advice and words of encouragement from the bench.

His college eligibility has since run out, but Akinwole wasn’t ready to give up the game just yet.

So, he’s back on the bench and back in Bulldogs gear, just not as a player.

Meet the newest member of Darian DeVries’ staff

Akinwole faced a common conundrum among new college graduates:

What comes next?

He thought about moving to Texas to be closer to family.

He considered putting the Graduate degree he started at Drake on hold and doing something else.

But then he took a shot and asked his former coach about a different option.

