Drake Meets Zlatan Ibrahimovic Following AC Milan Investment

Drake continues to rub shoulders with soccer’s elite, this time with a star player from a team he recently invested in.

After ringing in the New Year in St. Barts with Diddy, French Montana, Yung Miami and more, the 6 God jetted to Miami, Florida this week where he was spotted kicking it with legendary striker Zlatan Ibrahimović.

The unlikely duo were pictured hanging out together at Forte Dei Marmi Restaurant, which has locations in both Miami and Milan. Drake posted a photo of him mid-conversation with Zlatan on his Instagram Stories along with the caption: “Zlaaaaatannnnnn.”

The pair also posed for a flick with Italian restaurateur/entrepreneur Andrea Reitano, who posted the Kodak moment on his own Instagram page.

Perhaps it was only a matter of time until Drake and Zlatan Ibrahimović crossed paths considering Ibra currently plies his trade for AC Milan, the iconic Italian club that Drake recently invested in.

In August, it was reported that the OVO rapper was part of an investment group led by private equity group RedBird Capital Partners that purchased a minority ownership stake in the Rossoneri.

Also involved in the €1.2 billion deal was Yankee Global Enterprises — the commercial arm of the New York-based MLB franchise — and Los Angeles-based investment fund Main Street Advisors, which counts Drake, LeBron James and music executive Jimmy Iovine among its investors .

AC Milan’s fortunes are looking up after lifting the Serie A Trophy in 2022, ending an 11-year league title drought. Zlatan contributed eight goals and three assists despite battling an ACL injury for the majority of the season.

Even at the grand old age of 41, the Swede remains one of Europe’s most prolific and feared goal scorers. Prior to joining Milan in 2019, the veteran striker netted over 470 goals throughout stints with top teams such as Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

He even played two seasons in the MLS, lacing up for the LA Galaxy in 2018 and 2019. In typical fashion, he set the Dignity Health Sports Park alight by finding the back of the net an impressive 53 times in 58 appearances.

Drake made soccer history of his own last October when his October’s Very Own owl logo appeared front and center on Barcelona’s jerseys for their El Clásico Clash against fierce rivals Real Madrid, which the latter ended up winning 3-1.

The Collaboration commemorated the Her Loss hitmaker becoming the first artist to notch 50 billion Streams on Spotify — Barça’s main shirt Sponsor — across all credits.

“To celebrate being the first artist with 50 billion Streams on @spotify @FCBarcelona will wear the OVO owl at El Clasico on Sunday,” Drake wrote on Instagram while sharing a photo of him holding up the special edition OVO jersey. “this doesn’t feel real but it is.”