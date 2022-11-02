Drake Maye’s Basketball Background

CHAPEL HILL, NC — As North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye has emerged as one of the best players in all of college football in the 2022 season, his game, talent, and even history as a Recruit and dual-sport athlete have been examined under a closer lens. A 247Sports five-star prospect and the No. 4-ranked quarterback in the country, Maye not only thrived on the football field but was also a pretty good high school basketball player at Charlotte (NC) Myers Park.

Of course, all UNC fans know the Maye family history on the Hardwood in Chapel Hill. Drake’s oldest brother Luke reached legendary status at North Carolina when he nailed a jumper in the closing seconds of the 2017 Elite Eight to send the Tar Heels past Kentucky and into the Final Four. They earned South Regional Most Outstanding Player honors and UNC cut down the nets a week later in Phoenix.

Luke averaged 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds as a junior en route to First-Team All-ACC honors, and then averaged 14.9 points and 10.5 rebounds and a Second-Team All-ACC nod as a senior

But back to Drake.

On Monday, UNC Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo was asked about recruiting Maye and if he ever went to see him play basketball during the courting process. His answer not only revealed the type of player that Maye is, but also Longo’s approach to Scouting football prospects based on their ability on the hardwood.

“Dre Bly and I went to see Drake play basketball, and it was 52 to 7 at the half. I picked the worst possible game to go watch,” Longo explained. “And I won’t embarrass the high school by talking about who it was, but it was really bad. Drake didn’t play in the second half. And he drained just about everything he shot. I might as well just go and watch the warm-up, really. But I did watch him play. I know he’s very good.

“I don’t know this, I’m not on the basketball staff, but I suspect he could probably play basketball here. And when your teammates have the level of respect for somebody playing another sport, like if you talk to somebody here who’s played with or seen Drake play basketball that’s a teammate, they rave about how good he is. And so when you have the respect of other players and other athletes, you could pretty much bank on the fact that he’s probably a pretty good basketball player. So I am. I’m certainly not going to play him one-on-one. And I hope he doesn’t think about playing basketball because right now he’s doing a heck of a job.”

Drake Maye with Myers Park basketball

Drake’s older brother and current roommate Beau is a walk-on on the 2022-23 UNC basketball team.

Longo said that you can glean a few things from watching a football prospect play another sport like basketball.

“It is good because you can see his feet you can see his hands and sometimes in basketball, you can see how twitchy they are,” Longo added. “And usually, if I go see a quarterback play basketball, I like to watch the athleticism and the eye-hand coordination with his shooting ability. I always like to watch them on defense. I’m just curious as to how mentally tough they are and how aggressive they’re going to be defensively. Because I think it takes some toughness, both physical and mental, to play the position. And you can usually see some of that, playing defensive basketball is a little bit revealing sometimes.”

On Tuesday Maye was asked to provide a brief Scouting report of what kind of high school hoops player he was. They said the constant movement in basketball aligns with the mobility needed in and outside the pocket as a quarterback.

“You’re always on the move in basketball, which definitely translates to football with the ball in your hands, just a different ball,” Maye said. “… A lot of times in basketball, I like to get to my right hand. In football, sometimes you’re flushed, you go to the left side and you got turned across the body a little bit, which makes it a little different, but most of the time you’re going right and I think when you’re going around the pocket to the right, it definitely helped.”

According to MaxPreps, Maye averaged 13.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 steals per game as a sophomore in 2018-19 at Myers Park. As a junior in 2019-20, Maye averaged 16.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game. He did not play as a senior because he enrolled early at UNC in January of 2021.

“I was a solid high school player. Nothing crazy,” Maye said on Tuesday. “I got my points here and there. But I really did enjoy high school basketball. It was a fun time, we had some good playoff runs. My last game ended with a sour taste in my mouth, we lost at home in the first round pretty bad.

“But I could shoot a little bit and I just tried to pass it around. I liked to have the ball in my hands, like a point forward. I could get in there and rebound. I feel like I’ve tried to do my best Luke impersonation and tried to get some double-doubles. Similar to Luke – Luke probably shoots it better than I did, but I was a little more athletic.

In 2022, Maye has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the country. After eight games, Maye leads the ACC in all major passing categories. Maye has completed 196 of 275 passes for a 71.27 percent competition percentage. He has thrown for 2,671 yards and 29 touchdowns against three interceptions. He is averaging 333.88 passing yards per game and has a quarterback rating of 185.48.

Maye leads the country in total offense (3,110 total yards and 388.8 total yards per game) and total touchdowns (32)